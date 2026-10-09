‘I became a grandmother to some’: Why this Filipino expat stayed in Abu Dhabi since 1987

She shares a special bond with families whose children, grandchildren became her clients
Dubai: When Lita Laguerta Ohanachome arrived in the UAE from the Philippines in 1987, she was young and hopeful, looking for opportunities to build a better future.
She could not have known then that Abu Dhabi would become the place where she would build her own business, raise her family, and form relationships that would last for generations.
Her early journey has not been easy. But after meeting an Emirati family and working for them as a helper, she has begun to feel more at home.
“Many people ask me why I am still here after all these years. The answer is simple, Abu Dhabi has become a big part of my life, and it feels like my second home,” Ohanachome told Gulf News.
One of the turning points in Ohanachome’s life came when her employer has recognised her talent as a hairdresser. Knowing she had the skills to build a career in the beauty industry, her employer has encouraged her to find work and helped her open her own salon.
She has been able to start her business without having any money of her own, crediting her employer’s kindness and trust for making it possible.
“Because of her kindness and trust, I was able to build a life for myself here,” recalled Ohanachome.
Over the years, her salon has been the setting for relationships that have grown stronger with time.
For Ohanachome, the most meaningful part of her life in Abu Dhabi has been the relationships she has developed with Emirati families.
She has watched children from her earliest clients grow up, get married, and have children of their own. Some of those children now visit her salon, continuing a connection that began with their parents.
“I have watched their children grow up, get married, and have children of their own. Some of the children of my very first clients are now my clients, too,” shared Ohanachome.
The bonds have become so close that she feels she has taken on a family role in some of their lives.
“I have even become like a grandmother to some of these children.”
She has described being part of their lives across generations as a beautiful feeling. Ohanachome has expressed her appreciation for the Emirati men and women who have supported her since she first began working in Abu Dhabi.
“After meeting and working with Emirati families, I felt that I wasn’t too far from home.”
Although Ohanachome sometimes thinks about returning to her hometown in the Philippines, the thought of leaving Abu Dhabi brings mixed feelings.
She has found it difficult to imagine leaving behind the people who have trusted her for years and whose lives have become closely connected to hers.
“Whenever I think about it, my heart aches because I cannot imagine leaving them behind. They are not just customers to me, they are like my own family,” exclaimed Ohanachome.
Her attachment to her clients has become one of the strongest reasons she has stayed in the emirate.
“How could I possibly leave a place filled with so many precious memories and people I love? I have grown so attached to Abu Dhabi that, in many ways, I love it even more than my own hometown.”
Her decision to remain in Abu Dhabi has also been rooted in the sense of security and support she has experienced.
Ohanachome has received help from people around her during difficult times, including Emiratis who stepped in when she faced a problem. She has remembered asking for assistance and receiving help without hesitation.
“I will always be grateful for their kindness and support,” stated Ohanachome.
Moreover, she has commended the assistance she gets when visiting government departments.
“No matter which government department you visit, the people are helpful and willing to assist you.”
Throughout her years in the emirate, she has never felt discriminated.
“I have experienced respect, kindness, and a willingness to help others. People from different backgrounds live together, and I am grateful for the peace of mind and security I feel in this emirate.”
Additionally, she has expressed deep respect for the UAE’s leaders and admiration for the country they have helped build.
Outside work, Ohanachome enjoys spending time with friends, taking part in marathons, and visiting the beach. She values being able to enjoy outdoor activities and spend time with others with peace of mind.
One place in particular holds a special place in her heart, the Abu Dhabi Corniche, near the flagpole. It is where she has made many memories with her family, including celebrating UAE National Day along the waterfront every year.
Ohanachome has also helped some of her relatives and friends come to the UAE. They are now working and building lives of their own, allowing her to share with others some of the opportunities she has found when she arrived years back.
“I am very happy to live here with my children and family. Abu Dhabi has given me opportunities, security, friendship, and a place where I feel that I belong,” described Ohanachome.
Nearly four decades after arriving in the UAE, Ohanachome continues to serve the people who have become part of her life.
“Abu Dhabi has given me more than just a livelihood, it has given me a second family and a second home,” said Ohanachome.
She has found a life shaped by opportunity, kindness, and a sense of belonging, one that has made the capital home.
“I love the UAE, I love Abu Dhabi, and I love the Emirati people with all my heart. After spending so many years here, it is difficult to imagine my life anywhere else. This is my story, and I will always be grateful to Abu Dhabi for the beautiful life I have built here.”