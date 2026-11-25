But on September 8, 2022, his life has taken an unexpected turn. While running in the Abu Dhabi desert, he has suffered a severe ischaemic stroke that left him with permanent physical disabilities affecting the right side of his body.

A passionate aeronautical engineer, mountain runner, and ultrarunner, Giovannoli has built a life around his career and love for adventure. Originally from Frascati, near Rome, the 50-year-old joined Etihad Airways in 2013 and is now a senior manager in its engineering department.

Dubai: When Marco Giovannoli moved from Italy to Abu Dhabi in 2013, he had no idea that the UAE capital would one day become the place where he would face his greatest challenge and find the strength to start again.

Yet, three years on, Giovannoli is back running, working, and exploring the outdoors. He has also become a stroke awareness advocate and author, sharing his experience to help others navigate life after a stroke. Today, he prefers to call himself a stroke thriver rather than simply a survivor.

The man who has once dreamed of completing a 100km mountain race suddenly found himself unable to walk independently or use his right hand.

“I initially saw moving abroad as another chapter in my professional journey. I did not necessarily imagine that Abu Dhabi would become such an important part of my personal identity,” Giovannoli told Gulf News.

He has developed lasting friendships, joined the Abu Dhabi Striders running community, and built a personal life. He has also met his fiance in the emirate.

His international career has taken him across the Middle East and North Africa before Abu Dhabi offered him the opportunity. Over the years, the city has become more than a place to work.

Giovannoli’s move to the UAE has been initially driven by professional ambition and a desire to explore opportunities beyond Italy.

The medical care and rehabilitation have helped him regain much of his independence. His colleagues have also welcomed him back to work after approximately five months, supporting him as he adapted to his physical limitations.

“I trusted the medical professionals here, but equally important, I had built a support network of friends, colleagues, and loved ones who made me feel that I was not facing this journey alone.”

When the stroke happened, he has faced a difficult decision to return to Italy for rehabilitation or remain in Abu Dhabi. He has chosen to stay.

“In a matter of minutes, a place that represented freedom, physical strength, and adventure became the place where my life changed forever,” recalled Giovannoli.

Before his stroke, the desert has been one of Giovannoli’s favourite places in Abu Dhabi. He regularly joined fellow runners for early-morning training sessions around Al Wathba and surrounding areas, enjoying the open landscapes, camaraderie, and freedom of running outdoors.

The experience has also inspired the title of his book, “Miracle in the Desert: A Journey of Self-Discovery after a Stroke.”

“Every run is a reminder that I have not lost my passion for life, even if I have had to change the way I pursue it.”

But he has refused to let the incident define his relationship with the desert. Today, he has returned to running and exploring trails, although with a different body and a different approach.

He has participated in awareness activities connected with the World Stroke Organisation and shared his lived experience at the World Stroke Congress in Abu Dhabi. He has also contributed to international discussions on long-term post-stroke care, stressing the importance of mental health, human connection, and rehabilitation beyond the initial months.

Through his book, he has decided to share these experiences openly, hoping to reassure other stroke survivors and their families that they were not alone. His advocacy work has since expanded to include stroke awareness, peer support, and disability inclusion.

Giovannoli’s recovery has not been limited to physical rehabilitation. He had to confront depression, frustration, and the emotional challenges of accepting a different version of himself.

“If my experience can help even one person rediscover hope or find the courage to try again, then something meaningful has come out of what happened to me,” stated Giovannoli.

Through his running activities and social media, he shares both achievements and setbacks, believing that awareness should reflect the realities of living with a disability.

Giovannoli has been passionate about making sports more inclusive, encouraging event organisers to consider adaptive athletes and create opportunities for people with disabilities wherever participation is safe and practical.

“Do not assume that being physically active automatically makes you immune to serious medical conditions. Understand your healthcare coverage, maintain regular medical checkups, and make time for the things that bring you happiness,” said Giovannoli.

He has also emphasised the importance of health and wellbeing, reminding people that being physically active does not make anyone immune to serious medical conditions.

He has encouraged expats to embrace the country’s multicultural environment, make friends beyond their own communities, explore the emirate, and invest in meaningful relationships.

Having spent more than a decade in the Abu Dhabi, Giovannoli has highlighted that building a fulfilling life abroad requires more than professional success.

And his message to others is that, “Dreams have no expiry date.”

For Giovannoli, that path continues through his work, running, writing, and advocacy. His personal motto sums up his outlook that “every move has meaning.”

Looking back, he could never have imagined what life had in store when he arrived in Abu Dhabi in 2013. But the experience has taught him that an unexpected setback does not necessarily mean the end of one’s dreams.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.