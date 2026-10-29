Rebuilding life after stroke: UAE residents share their stories

For these UAE residents, the experience came without warning. Their stories highlight the importance of recognising symptoms, investigating underlying causes, and understanding that recovery extends beyond hospital treatment.

Dubai: A stroke can change a person’s life in seconds. Recovery, however, can take months or years, bringing physical challenges, emotional struggles, and the task of rediscovering a sense of normality.

The emotional toll has been equally difficult. About six months after the stroke, he has experienced depression as he struggled with losing his independence and the active life he had known.

The stroke has left him unable to move the right side of his body normally. He had to relearn basic activities, including standing, walking, and dressing, and continues to experience weakness and impaired coordination.

Initially, he has suspected exhaustion or the September heat. But his running companions have recognised the seriousness of his condition and called an ambulance. Doctors have diagnosed an acute ischaemic stroke caused by a dissection and blockage of his left carotid artery.

“I remember asking, ‘Where is my right arm?’ I could no longer feel it or control it,” recalled Giovannoli.

In 2022, Marco Giovannoli, an airline engineering senior manager, was 46 and an enthusiastic ultrarunner. After completing a 10km desert run with friends in Abu Dhabi, he suddenly collapsed.

He wants greater awareness of the long-term challenges stroke survivors face, including mental health struggles, disability, and the need for accessible sporting opportunities.

“I don't run to get my old life back. I run because life is still worth chasing.”

Today, Giovannoli, now 50, continues to work and run with an ankle-foot orthosis supporting his affected leg. He is preparing for a 20km trail race at Oman in December this year. His ambitions have changed, but his determination remains.

Support from his partner, friends, colleagues, and the running community has helped him rebuild his confidence. He has returned to work after about five months and later wrote his own book about his journey of self-discovery after a atroke.

“I eventually realised that I could spend the rest of my life mourning the person I used to be, or I could start discovering the person I was becoming.”

Hospital examinations have confirmed that Ahamed had suffered a mild stroke. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment and monitoring.

Unable to reach anyone by phone, he has started honking to attract attention. A Pakistani passer-by has noticed his distress and came to help.

At around 10am one February morning, he has suddenly developed double vision. The road and cars have appeared duplicated, prompting him to pull over immediately.

For 56-year-old public relations officer Shabir Ahamed, the emergency has begun while he was driving to work.

His experience has demonstrated how sudden visual disturbances can accompany a stroke and how assistance from a stranger can make a critical difference during a medical emergency.

“It reminded me how unpredictable life can be and how much a simple act of kindness can mean to someone in a moment of crisis,” shared Ahamed.

Further scans have revealed a tumour near his kidney. Doctors have told him that surgery was needed as soon as possible and that removal of the kidney might be necessary, depending on the circumstances during the operation.

Further investigations have revealed a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a small opening between the heart’s upper chambers that can remain undetected from birth. In some people, it can allow a blood clot to reach the brain.

He has developed severe dizziness and temporarily lost the ability to speak for about 15 minutes, without experiencing arm or leg weakness. Although his routine blood tests and general health indicators have been reassuring, brain imaging confirmed a small ischaemic stroke.

Tarek, a 40-year-old hospitality professional who has lived in the UAE for 18 years, has never expected to suffer a stroke.

His experience, he hopes, will remind younger adults that stroke is not exclusively an illness of old age and that unusual neurological symptoms should never be ignored.

He has credited the UAE’s access to specialist care and coordination between medical teams with helping identify the possible cause of his stroke and guide his treatment.

“Recovery is not only about good scans or taking medication. It is also about learning to trust your body again,” explained Tarek.

He has recovered physically and returned to work, driving, and everyday activities. However, regaining confidence took longer. Ordinary sensations such as dizziness or tiredness sometimes made him fear another stroke.

Strickling has urged people to monitor their blood pressure, take cardiovascular health seriously, and seek emergency help for sudden neurological symptoms.

High blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and physical inactivity are among the key risks people should address. Stroke can also affect younger people who appear healthy.

The “BE FAST” warning signs include balance difficulties, eyesight changes, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, and time to call emergency services. Anyone experiencing possible stroke symptoms should call 998 for an ambulance in the UAE without delay.

Their journeys are not about pretending life has returned to normal. They are about finding a new normal and making the most of it.

A stroke can leave lasting changes and recovery rarely follows the same path for everyone. Yet the experiences of these UAE residents show that life afterwards can still include ambition, independence, and meaningful everyday moments.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.