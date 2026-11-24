The UAE accounts for 2,200 of the 4,000 organisations classified as longevity-focused or longevity-related, the largest share of any GCC country. Of those in the UAE, 950 focus directly on longevity, while 1,250 work in related fields. Together, they make up about 10 per cent of the UAE’s health and wellness listings, compared with 6.6 per cent across the region.