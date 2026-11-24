The UAE accounts for 55% of GCC longevity listings in a new database
Dubai: More than half of the Gulf’s longevity organisations are based in the UAE, according to a new database that maps everything from specialist clinics and digital health companies to gyms and spas across the six GCC countries.
The UAE accounts for 2,200 of the 4,000 organisations classified as longevity-focused or longevity-related, the largest share of any GCC country. Of those in the UAE, 950 focus directly on longevity, while 1,250 work in related fields. Together, they make up about 10 per cent of the UAE’s health and wellness listings, compared with 6.6 per cent across the region.
Gulf Longevity Intelligence Group and Longevity Industry Analytics released the GCC HealthTech & Wellness platform on Tuesday, with technology support from Deep Knowledge Group. It maps 60,000 organisations across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. The UAE accounts for 21,158 of those listings, or about 35 per cent.
“The UAE has drawn longevity companies at a rate well above its share of the wider health sector, and that concentration is what turns activity into an industry,” said Dmitry Kaminskiy, general partner at Deep Knowledge Group.
The database covers clinical healthcare as well as consumer services. About 49,000 organisations fall within its wellness and fitness segment, including 5,753 wellness and spa businesses. Among company listings across the region, fitness and sports account for 10,403 entries, pharmaceuticals and medical businesses for 9,775, and digital health, data and artificial intelligence for 2,389.
In the UAE, specialist longevity services have also begun to come under formal clinical regulation. In January 2025, the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi licensed Pura Longevity Clinic under its framework for healthy longevity medicine centres. In Dubai, the health authority reported that the number of licensed healthcare facilities reached about 5,800 in 2025, up from 5,340 in 2024.
“It is often the case that the clinical side of this sector gets measured and the consumer side does not,” Kaminskiy said, pointing to gyms, spas and wellness centres as places where many people engage with their health.
The platform identifies 2,515 investors across the GCC’s wider health and wellness sector, including 1,050 venture funds. It also lists 96 government programmes and 90 research centres. Users can browse organisation profiles by country and activity and see which investors are active in each market.
Karim Saleh, business development manager at Deep Knowledge Group, said a diagnostics company looking to enter the UAE could use the platform to identify clinics that might use its test and find out who already supplies them. The same search, he said, could turn up a different set of potential partners in Oman or Saudi Arabia.