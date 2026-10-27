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Happy Halloween: Share your photos with Gulf News

Show us your costumes, spooky decorations and Halloween celebrations

Last updated:
Lateefa Alhammadi
1 MIN READ
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Happy Halloween: Share your photos with Gulf News

Are you dressing up as a favourite character, putting together a DIY costume or giving your home a spooky makeover? All of the above? Gulf News wants to see how you are celebrating Halloween in the UAE.

Share your photos and videos of their costumes, decorations and celebrations with family and friends.

From tiny superheroes and little witches to matching family outfits, show us your Halloween look. You can also share your carved pumpkins, decorated doorways and creative Halloween treats.

Whether you are heading out for trick-or-treating or celebrating at home, we want to see the moments that make Halloween special for you.

Submit your photos and videos through the form below.

Join our Happy Halloween campaign and share your spooktacular creativity with readers across the UAE.

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