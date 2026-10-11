Getting your home Halloween-ready? Four decorations to set the mood

Our top pick is the Giant Hairy Halloween Spider, which offers an instantly recognisable Halloween look and plenty of creative placement possibilities. We've also selected an inflatable outdoor display, stretchable cobwebs and a ghost-themed decoration for different styles of celebration.

Halloween falls on 31 October, and you don't need an elaborate haunted house setup to get into the spirit. A giant spider above the doorway, a glowing pumpkin and ghost display near the entrance, or a few strategically placed cobwebs can make a noticeable difference. For UAE households planning a costume party, a family gathering or simply a seasonal refresh, the right decoration depends on your available space and how much effort you want to put into installation.

Four Halloween decorations to consider

1. Giant Hairy Halloween Spider

Best overall for a dramatic Halloween display. This oversized spider is a straightforward way to give your home a haunted-house appearance, particularly if you prefer decorations with a slightly frightening edge.

Its hairy appearance and red eyes provide the visual detail that makes giant spider decorations so effective. Rather than spreading smaller ornaments around the room, you can use one prominent spider as the centrepiece of your arrangement.

Try positioning it above an interior doorway, against a dark backdrop or beside a collection of artificial cobwebs. A corner near the entrance also works well, allowing guests to notice it as soon as they arrive.

The listing advertises bendable legs, which could give you more flexibility when arranging the spider around furniture or other decorations. Confirm the dimensions and intended mounting method before deciding where it will go.

Key specifications

Design: Oversized hairy spider with red eyes

Legs: Advertised as bendable

Dimensions: 26.6D x 20.2W x 10H centimeters

What we like

Strong visual impact from a single decoration

Traditional spooky styling suited to Halloween parties

Potential to create different poses and arrangements