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Getting your home Halloween-ready? Four decorations to set the mood

From creepy spiders to playful ghosts, create a Halloween look with minimal effort

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Gulf News
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From spooky spiders and glowing ghosts to oversized pumpkins, the right Halloween decorations can transform an ordinary home into a festive, fright-filled space that welcomes visitors and sets the mood for the season.
From spooky spiders and glowing ghosts to oversized pumpkins, the right Halloween decorations can transform an ordinary home into a festive, fright-filled space that welcomes visitors and sets the mood for the season.

Halloween falls on 31 October, and you don't need an elaborate haunted house setup to get into the spirit. A giant spider above the doorway, a glowing pumpkin and ghost display near the entrance, or a few strategically placed cobwebs can make a noticeable difference. For UAE households planning a costume party, a family gathering or simply a seasonal refresh, the right decoration depends on your available space and how much effort you want to put into installation.

Our top pick is the Giant Hairy Halloween Spider, which offers an instantly recognisable Halloween look and plenty of creative placement possibilities. We've also selected an inflatable outdoor display, stretchable cobwebs and a ghost-themed decoration for different styles of celebration.

Four Halloween decorations to consider

1. Giant Hairy Halloween Spider

Best overall for a dramatic Halloween display. This oversized spider is a straightforward way to give your home a haunted-house appearance, particularly if you prefer decorations with a slightly frightening edge.

Its hairy appearance and red eyes provide the visual detail that makes giant spider decorations so effective. Rather than spreading smaller ornaments around the room, you can use one prominent spider as the centrepiece of your arrangement.

Try positioning it above an interior doorway, against a dark backdrop or beside a collection of artificial cobwebs. A corner near the entrance also works well, allowing guests to notice it as soon as they arrive.

The listing advertises bendable legs, which could give you more flexibility when arranging the spider around furniture or other decorations. Confirm the dimensions and intended mounting method before deciding where it will go.

Key specifications

  • Design: Oversized hairy spider with red eyes

  • Legs: Advertised as bendable

  • Dimensions: 26.6D x 20.2W x 10H centimeters

What we like

  • Strong visual impact from a single decoration

  • Traditional spooky styling suited to Halloween parties

  • Potential to create different poses and arrangements

Best for: Living rooms, decorated entrances and households looking for a more frightening Halloween theme.

2. Moodeey Halloween Pumpkin and Ghost Inflatable

Best for a family-friendly outdoor Halloween display. If you have a garden, patio or spacious entrance, this inflatable pumpkin and ghost arrangement offers a more playful alternative to scary spiders and cobwebs.

The stacked design combines two familiar Halloween characters into one decorative feature. Its appeal lies in creating a recognisable seasonal scene without needing to assemble several individual ornaments.

Before buying, measure the intended display area and check the power requirements. For UAE homes, plug compatibility and the voltage rating are particularly important. If you plan to use it outdoors, confirm that the product and its electrical components are specifically rated for that environment.

Position the display where it can be seen clearly without obstructing a walkway. After the celebration, an inflatable format may offer convenient storage once properly deflated and dried.

Key specifications

  • Design: Stacked pumpkin and ghost inflatable

  • Intended setting: Outdoor Halloween decoration

  • Dimensions: 40 x 50 x 30 millimeters

What we like

  • Cheerful pumpkin and ghost theme

  • One display can anchor a larger outdoor arrangement

  • Inflatable format offers practical seasonal storage potential

Best for: Villas, gardens, outdoor parties and family-friendly Halloween entrances with suitable space and power access.

3. Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Cobwebs with Spiders

Best for decorating several areas without a complicated setup. Artificial cobwebs are among the most versatile Halloween decorations because you can adjust their placement to suit almost any room.

This set is advertised as featuring super-stretch cobwebs and numerous artificial spiders, with a glow-in-the-dark element that adds interest to evening decorations.

For a living room, stretch small sections across an empty corner or around a decorative display. You can also arrange webs around an interior doorway or across a party backdrop. Concentrating the material in selected areas usually creates a more deliberate appearance than covering every available surface.

The included spiders can help give the arrangement extra detail. Place them at different points along the webbing rather than grouping them together.

Key specifications

  • Design: Stretchable artificial cobwebs with spiders

  • Effect: Advertised glow-in-the-dark feature

  • Kit contents:  60 fake spiders, Ultra-stretchable webs

What we like

  • Flexible arrangement for different room sizes

  • Easy to combine with other Halloween decorations

  • Decorative effect without a complex installation

Best for: Apartments, indoor parties, windows, furniture displays and households decorating multiple small spaces.

4. Uniiking Halloween Ghost Decoration

Best for creating a ghost-themed Halloween arrangement. Ghost decorations are a familiar seasonal choice, particularly for households that want a lighter, more playful atmosphere rather than a full haunted-house scene.

The Uniiking listing identifies a Halloween ghost decoration, making it an option to consider alongside pumpkin displays, artificial cobwebs and other themed accessories.

For indoor styling, a ghost-themed feature could become part of a dedicated Halloween corner with orange and black accessories. A coordinated display can be particularly effective in smaller apartments, where adding too many large decorations might make the space feel crowded.

Key specifications

  • Theme: Halloween ghost

  • Smart Remote String Lights & Timer

What we like

  • Recognisable ghost theme

  • Easy to incorporate into a coordinated Halloween concept

  • An alternative to spider-focused decorations

Best for: Ghost-themed party arrangements and households seeking a less frightening decorative style.

What to look for when buying Halloween decorations

Start with size and placement. A giant spider can work as a single focal point, while cobwebs are better suited to covering several smaller areas. Inflatable decorations require enough clearance for their full dimensions and any securing accessories.

Next, consider installation and storage. Stretchable webbing can be arranged around existing furniture, while larger decorations may require mounting points or floor space. Check whether accessories are included, and think about how you will pack everything away after 31 October.

For outdoor decorations in the UAE, pay attention to weather suitability and electrical requirements. Products placed in direct sunlight should have materials appropriate for the intended conditions. Electrical inflatables need an outdoor-suitable power arrangement and secure positioning.

The UAE uses a 220 to 240V mains supply and Type G plugs. Check the actual product rating rather than assuming an imported decoration will be compatible.

Finally, consider the atmosphere you want. Red-eyed spiders suit a scarier theme, while pumpkins and ghosts offer a more playful appearance for family gatherings.

Which Halloween decoration should you choose?

For most households wanting a dramatic Halloween effect with relatively little decorating, the Giant Hairy Halloween Spider is our top pick. Its oversized design, red eyes and hairy appearance make it a natural centrepiece for a spooky indoor arrangement. Pair it with artificial cobwebs for a more elaborate look.

The Moodeey Pumpkin and Ghost Inflatable is the option to consider for a family-friendly outdoor display, provided its dimensions and electrical specifications suit your space.

For families living in apartments , the Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Cobwebs with Spiders offers greater flexibility. You can decorate several corners or create one concentrated Halloween feature without committing to a large ornament.

The Uniiking Halloween Ghost Decoration is another option for a themed display.

Whichever you choose, a well-positioned decoration can set the mood for 31 October without turning Halloween preparation into a major project.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Best Halloween costumes for kids in 2026: Spooky picks for a frightfully fun night

Also Read: Best men’s Halloween costumes for 2026: Horror icons and haunting classics

Also Read: Why do we carve pumpkins for Halloween? The strange story behind it

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