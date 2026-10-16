Where to buy Halloween pumpkins in the UAE this year: No patch, no problem

If your Halloween doorstep deserves more than one orange pumpkin, Kibsons has a whole cast of characters. We mean tiny white pumpkins the size of tennis balls, knobbly Warty Minions, striped Sparkler pumpkins and painted faces that look ready to judge your costume. Prefer something big? You can go all the way up to a 7–9kg pumpkin, although your doorstep will need to earn its keep.