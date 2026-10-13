Halloween in Abu Dhabi 2026: barbeque, costumes and more

Family-friendly Halloween parties with costumes, treats, and live entertainment
October transforms parties. Suddenly, cobwebs are cool and wearing colour is so yesterday. You get to embrace your most 'ghoul-ish' ambitions and all you'll get for it is applause and, perhaps, a prize. This year, if you are looking for a celebration of all things kooky, spooky and cool in Abu Dhabi, this is where you must go:
Barbeque and costumes – looks like the evening is sorted. Wend your way to this sports bar if you’ve got an appetite for delish bbq, dressing up, and all things Halloween. There are special beverages, live music, and even a costume competition. Time to dust off those fangs and that cape.
Price: Dh149 (adult); Dh75 (child)
When: Oct 31, 7pm-11pm
Where: Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi
If you are looking for something creepy, yet cool (yes, it’s tough to get a combo going), you will love the Cursed Circus After Dark at this hotspot. With resident DJs and an illusionist on site, your entertainment is covered. The food will reflect the theme – think Manzana Acaramelada, a candied apple-inspired dessert, and bevvies with old-school circus glamour. Of course, the usual a la carte menu will also be on hand, so it’s not like your favourite won’t be available. There is a dress code: Circus-inspired glamour.
Price: A la carte
When: Oct 31, from 9pm
Where: The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
There's nothing quite like dressing up with the whole family, including the dog, for a party. And this year, you can kit up and move out to Nalu for a celebration that includes face painting and other activities for the little monsters; a treat station for the furries; and Surf Brunch, featuring Tuna Tostadas and crispy Coconut Prawns, for everyone. Remember to dig into La Calavera - a blood orange and raspberry gel with black sesame parfait, blackberries and red sauce.
Price: Dh235 (set menu and unlimited soft beverages for three hours); Dh299 (set menu and selection of beverages for three hours)
When: Oct 31, 1pm-4pm
Where: Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Your lunch is getting the Halloween treatment here, with seasonal themed food - spooky beetroot chicken mousse and spicy bloody noodles - live entertainment and oh-so-fun kids’ activities.
Price: Dh210
When: Oct 31, 1pm-4pm
Where: Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa
Give your All Hallow’s Eve celebration an Ibero-Latin twist with ceviche, empanadas and arepas at this rooftop bar. There’s also Caribbean seafood soup and birria tacos, finishing with a selection of Latin-inspired desserts. The music sticks with the theme – there’s a live singer and pianist duo, joined by a percussionist throughout the evening. This is no trick, just a lovely treat.
When: Oct 30, from 7pm
Price: Dh199 (with soft beverages); Dh299 (select beverages)
Where: The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island