GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Halloween in Abu Dhabi 2026: barbeque, costumes and more

Family-friendly Halloween parties with costumes, treats, and live entertainment

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Halloween in Abu Dhabi 2026: barbeque, costumes and more
Supplied

October transforms parties. Suddenly, cobwebs are cool and wearing colour is so yesterday. You get to embrace your most 'ghoul-ish' ambitions and all you'll get for it is applause and, perhaps, a prize. This year, if you are looking for a celebration of all things kooky, spooky and cool in Abu Dhabi, this is where you must go:

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Appaloosa Sports Bar

Barbeque and costumes – looks like the evening is sorted. Wend your way to this sports bar if you’ve got an appetite for delish bbq, dressing up, and all things Halloween. There are special beverages, live music, and even a costume competition. Time to dust off those fangs and that cape.

Price: Dh149 (adult); Dh75 (child)

When: Oct 31, 7pm-11pm

Where: Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi

COYA Abu Dhabi

If you are looking for something creepy, yet cool (yes, it’s tough to get a combo going), you will love the Cursed Circus After Dark at this hotspot. With resident DJs and an illusionist on site, your entertainment is covered. The food will reflect the theme – think Manzana Acaramelada, a candied apple-inspired dessert, and bevvies with old-school circus glamour. Of course, the usual a la carte menu will also be on hand, so it’s not like your favourite won’t be available. There is a dress code: Circus-inspired glamour.

Price: A la carte

When: Oct 31, from 9pm

Where: The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Nalu

There's nothing quite like dressing up with the whole family, including the dog, for a party. And this year, you can kit up and move out to Nalu for a celebration that includes face painting and other activities for the little monsters; a treat station for the furries; and Surf Brunch, featuring Tuna Tostadas and crispy Coconut Prawns, for everyone. Remember to dig into La Calavera - a blood orange and raspberry gel with black sesame parfait, blackberries and red sauce. 

Price: Dh235 (set menu and unlimited soft beverages for three hours); Dh299 (set menu and selection of beverages for three hours)

When: Oct 31, 1pm-4pm

Where: Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Sevilla

Your lunch is getting the Halloween treatment here, with seasonal themed food - spooky beetroot chicken mousse and spicy bloody noodles - live entertainment and oh-so-fun kids’ activities.

Price: Dh210

When: Oct 31, 1pm-4pm

Where: Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa

The Overlook

Give your All Hallow’s Eve celebration an Ibero-Latin twist with ceviche, empanadas and arepas at this rooftop bar. There’s also Caribbean seafood soup and birria tacos, finishing with a selection of Latin-inspired desserts. The music sticks with the theme – there’s a live singer and pianist duo, joined by a percussionist throughout the evening. This is no trick, just a lovely treat.

When: Oct 30, from 7pm

Price: Dh199 (with soft beverages); Dh299 (select beverages)

Where: The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More
Related Topics:
Halloween

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

On the evening of October 31, children go door to door in the expat residential communities, the closest thing the city has to the classic neighbourhood ritual.

How Abu Dhabi embraces Halloween 2026

2h ago3m read
Ananya Panday to host IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday to host IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi

2m read
More to try: Dubai midweek dining deals this week

More to try: Dubai midweek dining deals this week

6m read
A section of the beach on the Abu Dhabi Corniche. For illustrative purposes only

5 best Abu Dhabi beaches you need to visit ASAP

3m read