Halloween in Abu Dhabi 2026: barbeque, costumes and more

October transforms parties. Suddenly, cobwebs are cool and wearing colour is so yesterday. You get to embrace your most 'ghoul-ish' ambitions and all you'll get for it is applause and, perhaps, a prize. This year, if you are looking for a celebration of all things kooky, spooky and cool in Abu Dhabi, this is where you must go:

Barbeque and costumes – looks like the evening is sorted. Wend your way to this sports bar if you’ve got an appetite for delish bbq, dressing up, and all things Halloween. There are special beverages, live music, and even a costume competition. Time to dust off those fangs and that cape.

If you are looking for something creepy, yet cool (yes, it’s tough to get a combo going), you will love the Cursed Circus After Dark at this hotspot. With resident DJs and an illusionist on site, your entertainment is covered. The food will reflect the theme – think Manzana Acaramelada, a candied apple-inspired dessert, and bevvies with old-school circus glamour. Of course, the usual a la carte menu will also be on hand, so it’s not like your favourite won’t be available. There is a dress code: Circus-inspired glamour.

There's nothing quite like dressing up with the whole family, including the dog, for a party. And this year, you can kit up and move out to Nalu for a celebration that includes face painting and other activities for the little monsters; a treat station for the furries; and Surf Brunch, featuring Tuna Tostadas and crispy Coconut Prawns, for everyone. Remember to dig into La Calavera - a blood orange and raspberry gel with black sesame parfait, blackberries and red sauce.

Give your All Hallow’s Eve celebration an Ibero-Latin twist with ceviche, empanadas and arepas at this rooftop bar. There’s also Caribbean seafood soup and birria tacos, finishing with a selection of Latin-inspired desserts. The music sticks with the theme – there’s a live singer and pianist duo, joined by a percussionist throughout the evening. This is no trick, just a lovely treat.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.