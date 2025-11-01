Halloween in Dubai: 'Monsters' of all ages come out to play

The Sehgal home, for example, was the site of great cheer as neighbours and friends got together to mark All Hallow’s Eve. Playing dress up was not just for the kids and the sweets were in happy supply.

"What makes Halloween in Dubai truly special is the incredible multicultural spirit of the community. Families from all backgrounds come together to celebrate, share laughter, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Watching children parade through the neighbourhood in their amazing costumes is a heartwarming reminder of how beautifully diverse and united our community is," she adds.

"We’re Sonika (44), Aakaash (48), and our daughter Aananya (17), an Indian family who has been celebrating Halloween here for the past four years," Sonika tells Gulf News. "Every year, we try to transform our home with spooky decorations and hand out treats to all the little (and not-so-little!) ghouls and goblins. This year was our biggest yet, with over 200 kids and adults stopping by!

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.