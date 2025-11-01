Halloween in Dubai: 'Monsters' of all ages come out to play

Community spirit was in full swing
Dubai marked Halloween on October 31 with bright lights, laughter-filled get-togethers, and costumes that could have given Hollywood big-wigs a run for their money.
In Dubai Investment Park’s Green Community, some villas wore ghouls and spooks, causing the little ones to squeal as they went about their trick-or-treating business.
The Sehgal home, for example, was the site of great cheer as neighbours and friends got together to mark All Hallow’s Eve. Playing dress up was not just for the kids and the sweets were in happy supply.
"We’re Sonika (44), Aakaash (48), and our daughter Aananya (17), an Indian family who has been celebrating Halloween here for the past four years," Sonika tells Gulf News. "Every year, we try to transform our home with spooky decorations and hand out treats to all the little (and not-so-little!) ghouls and goblins. This year was our biggest yet, with over 200 kids and adults stopping by!
"What makes Halloween in Dubai truly special is the incredible multicultural spirit of the community. Families from all backgrounds come together to celebrate, share laughter, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Watching children parade through the neighbourhood in their amazing costumes is a heartwarming reminder of how beautifully diverse and united our community is," she adds.
