Pregnant and powerful: Delhi cop lifts 145 kg for bronze

Her triumph proves strength has no limits — even motherhood can lift new milestones

Sonika at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26
Dubai: At just seven months into her pregnancy, Sonika Yadav, a constable with the Delhi Police, stunned the nation by hoisting 145 kilograms at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025‑26 and clinching the bronze medal.

Competing in Andhra Pradesh, Sonika not only lifted 145 kg in the deadlift, but also recorded 125 kg in the squat and 80 kg in the bench press — feats that would be impressive under any circumstances, let alone while carrying a child

A 2014-batch officer currently attached to the Community Policing Cell, Sonika didn’t let her pregnancy slow her down. “I did not want pregnancy to be taken as a setback,” she told reporters, explaining that she continued training under doctor supervision and even reached out to power-lifting peers for advice.

Her husband initially assumed she would pause her gym routine upon discovering the pregnancy — but Sonika had other plans. She concealed her baby bump in loose clothing during the competition; only when the results were in did the arena break into spontaneous applause. (The official Delhi Police handle noted the win as a proud moment for the force.

This achievement is resonating far beyond the weightlifting community. For many women and working mothers across India, Sonika’s performance stands as a symbol: pregnancy need not be seen as a barrier but a stage in life during which goals can still be pursued, determination uncompromised.

