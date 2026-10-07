Family fun at LEGOLAND and Gogo Village, scares at MOTIONGATE and parties for over-21s
Dubai: Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Dubai's spooky season has already started.
This year, the city has something for every age group. Younger children can hunt for ghosts among LEGO models or meet Frankenstein, while horror fans can step into the worlds of SAW and The Strangers. For adults, there are costume parties on a historic ocean liner and at a throwback night in Dubai Harbour.
Here's where to celebrate.
LEGOLAND Dubai's Halloween celebrations run until November 2, and every activity is included in a regular day ticket.
Families can follow the Brick-or-Treat Candy Trail around the park, collecting sweets along the way, or hunt for ghosts hidden among the LEGO models in MINILAND. There are Halloween building activities and Halloween-themed desserts, and each day opens with the Wacky Witches Welcome Show and closes with the VIM (Very Important Monster) Dance Party.
Families staying at LEGOLAND Hotel can also join a Pumpkin Hunt, Mini Monster Zumba and a Monster Pyjama Party.
When: Until November 2, 2026
Where: LEGOLAND Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Price: Included in park admission; tickets Dh295 online, Dh330 at the gate
This indoor playground on Umm Suqeim Street is hosting a Halloween party for children aged four to 10.
The programme includes a meet-and-greet with Frankenstein, a creepy house painting activity, spooky games and face painting. Children are encouraged to come in costume, and the best costume of the day wins a gift. Entry also includes access to the indoor play area during the event.
When: October 18 and October 25, 2026
Where: Gogo Village, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai
Price: Dh120 (October 18), Dh150 (October 25), via Platinumlist
MOTIONGATE Dubai's annual Halloween event returns for its ninth edition, running until November 8.
This year, two of the experiences are based on Lionsgate horror films. SAW: Trial by Terror takes visitors into the world of Jigsaw, where, according to the park, every decision comes with consequences. The Strangers: Trapped is based on the masked intruders from The Strangers films.
More details of the full line-up are expected over the coming weeks. In previous years, Fright Nights has included themed mazes, live shows and a nightly parade.
When: Until November 8, 2026
Where: MOTIONGATE Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Price: Park tickets from Dh295
The QE2's Saturday afternoon party series gets a Halloween theme on October 31.
Live performers lead three hours of Halloween favourites, with party food and unlimited drinks included. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Discounted overnight stays on the ship are also available for guests.
There are discounts for teachers, cabin crew and birthday groups of six or more. Groups booking separately can use the same host name at checkout to be seated together.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 2pm to 5pm
Where: Theatre by QE2, Mina Rashid, Dubai
Price: Dh399 (House package), Dh499 (Premium package); over-21s only
The throwback party series is holding a Halloween edition at Studio A in Dubai Harbour, with five hours of pop, R&B and hip hop from the 1990s, 2000s and early 2010s. DJ VLR will be playing.
Guests are encouraged to dress as their former selves, a 2000s icon, an emo legend or a fashion mistake from the past. All tickets include one drink.
For safety reasons, sharp objects are not allowed, including as part of costumes. The organisers also say traditional or religious attire is not permitted under venue policy for this event.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026
Where: Studio A, Dubai Harbour
Price: Dh130 (Early Bird, first 100 tickets), Dh140 (Standard), Dh150 (Late Bird); over-21s only