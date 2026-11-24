Dubai's UAE National Day celebrations begin on Nov 27, with most events on Dec 2 and 3
Dubai Holding Entertainment has announced fireworks, cultural performances, children's activities and dining offers across its attractions for UAE National Day, the country's 55th, in a statement.
Activities start on November 27 at LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, with most of the entertainment at the other venues on December 2 and 3.
November 27 to December 6: UAE-themed activities at LEGOLAND Dubai Resort
November 30 to December 2: National Day buffet at LEGOLAND Hotel
December 2 and 3: Fireworks and laser show at The World of Riverland Dubai; stilt walkers and falcon appearances at The Green Planet Dubai
December 2 to 5: Unlimited BBQ at Riverland's Al Mashowa; entertainment at Wild Wadi Waterpark
The World of Riverland Dubai will be decorated with illuminated arches, UAE flags and a light display of the number 55. Fireworks will go off on December 2 and 3, followed by a National Day-themed laser show at 9.30pm.
Visitors can watch Ayalla dancers and Tanoura performers, and children can get henna and face painting or meet Arab mascots.
At The Green Planet Dubai, Emirati stilt walkers and falcons will make appearances on December 2 and 3. Visitors will get dates, Arabic coffee and mini UAE flags, and the indoor rainforest will serve special National Day food and drink. Animal encounters cost extra.
At LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, children can build the UAE flag from LEGO bricks, join arts and crafts sessions in the park and hotel, and work on UAE-themed builds at the hotel's Creative Workshop.
Two trails are also on offer. In one, children find five UAE maps hidden around the park and use highlighted letters to spell a secret word. In the other, they look for UAE flags in MINILAND and scan a QR code for a chance to win a prize. LEGOLAND characters will be at MINILAND, Factory Street and the Creative Workshop.
Wild Wadi Waterpark will have a DJ, a bubble show and mascot meet-and-greets from December 2 to 5.
The Unlimited BBQ at Al Mashowa, on December 2 to 5, includes live grills serving lamb kofta, whole fish and shish taouk, with live music. Online prices are Dh129 per adult and Dh65 per child under 10. At the restaurant, they are Dh139 and Dh75. Children under five eat free.
At LEGOLAND Hotel, kids eat free with every paying adult at the National Day buffet.
Wild Wadi is offering UAE residents tickets for Dh149. T-REX Glamping, a dinosaur-themed camp at Dubai Parks and Resorts, is offering up to 20 per cent off advance bookings. The stay includes breakfast and free entry to MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai, LEGOLAND Water Park, Real Madrid World and Riverland attractions.
ROXY Cinemas will screen new releases including The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Focker-in-Law, Maserati: The Brothers and Hexed, plus re-releases of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and both Dune films.