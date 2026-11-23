The UAE's 55th National Day, officially known as Eid Al Etihad, falls on December 2. Private-sector employees have been granted December 2 and 3 as paid holidays, while federal government employees will be off from December 2 to 4, creating opportunities for an extended break when combined with the weekend or annual leave.

However, the slowdown is far from uniform. While some agencies report weaker enquiries and growing price sensitivity, others say demand remains resilient, particularly for shorter breaks, accessible destinations and holidays offering better overall value.

"Travellers are more cautious with their spending this year. Amid regional uncertainties and concerns about job security, many are avoiding expensive holidays and opting for destinations that offer better value for money," he said.

The impact is particularly visible among travellers looking for affordable short breaks. Rather than abandoning their holiday plans entirely, customers are reducing their hotel budgets, considering lower-cost airlines or selecting destinations where accommodation and daily expenses are more manageable.

"The rising living cost has gone up with the rising inflation and people are cutting down on leisure activities and travel to adjust to the financial pressure," she said.

Firoos said Georgia, Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to attract strong interest, while Egypt and Armenia are also being considered. However, higher airfares are not the only obstacle facing travellers. Difficulties securing Schengen visa appointments and longer processing timelines are also encouraging residents to consider destinations with easier entry arrangements.

"In the current scenario, travelling to Far East, Central Asia and Eurasia is generally deemed to be safer and cheaper at the same time," she said. "We have noticed a gradual increase in departures to these areas as lesser people are travelling within GCC and to European destinations."

"From our conversations so far, that's more likely to change someone's plans than concern about the regional situation," Parekh said, referring to the fare customers encounter when they are finally ready to book.

According to Parekh, early National Day packages for three nights in Yerevan started at around Dh2,100 per person, while packages to Tbilisi and Baku were advertised from approximately Dh2,300. Parekh said customers are typically looking for three-to-five-night breaks, preferably to destinations with straightforward visa requirements.

"Most customers who do go ahead tend to book their flight and hotel together, they want to know what those few days away will cost them before they commit."

Kamlesh Parekh, co-founder of Trip Legend Tours, said customers are asking for greater clarity on the total cost of their holidays before making a commitment. "The airfare is usually the point in the conversation where someone pauses," he said.

"We are getting more enquiries about travelling over National Day this year. We will have a better sense of how that translates into bookings closer to the break, because people are still deciding," he said.

"Travellers are reluctant to book their holidays in advance and are mostly getting their holidays designed in advance but want to make the payment at the last minute, which again results in increased travel costs and availability issues."

Sharma said refund conditions have become an immediate concern for customers. "The cancellation conditions and refund policies are the first concern of every individual, since the situation is pretty unpredictable," she said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.