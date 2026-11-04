UAE holiday travellers face higher airfares as global airlines warn of price hikes

The warnings do not mean every international flight from the UAE will become more expensive by the same percentage. Ticket prices depend on the destination, travel dates, airline capacity and demand. But the latest industry figures show why travellers could face fewer affordable options on some routes.

The pressure is not limited to one region. Airlines in Europe and the US are grappling with higher fuel bills, while some carriers are reducing flight capacity or reviewing costs to protect profitability.

For UAE residents planning to visit family or take holidays abroad, the developments make it increasingly important to compare fares, consider alternative travel dates and account for additional charges before booking.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, Ryanair, has become the latest to sound the alarm, warning that airfares across Europe could rise by as much as 20% next year if elevated fuel prices persist. The warning comes as US holiday airfares have already climbed to their highest levels in a decade, according to travel booking platform Hopper.

The warning is particularly relevant for travellers planning European holidays because Ryanair operates an extensive network of short-haul flights across the continent, including services used for onward journeys between European destinations.

"Unless there is a swift resolution of the Middle East conflict, we expect jet-fuel prices to remain elevated well into 2027," O'Leary said in the company's earnings statement.

Ryanair expects its annual fuel bill to increase by approximately €2 billion ($2.24 billion) in its next financial year. The airline has already reduced its winter flight schedule and is considering further cost-saving measures, including temporary pay freezes and greater use of artificial intelligence in administrative operations.

"We're certainly looking at double-digit (percentage) fare increases across Europe from all airlines in 2027," O'Leary said in a video accompanying the company's quarterly earnings.

Hopper also reported higher international fares, including a 15% year-on-year increase for Christmas travel from the US to Europe and a 23% increase for Mexico and Central America. These figures relate to departures from the US, rather than flights originating in the UAE.

"Airfares right now are at what we see as a 10-year high because of the high cost of jet fuel," Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper, told NPR in October.

The impact is already evident in the United States, where domestic airfares for Thanksgiving and Christmas have climbed to their highest levels in 10 years, according to Hopper's September 2026 Holiday Travel Index.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said airlines had been protected by fuel hedging agreements but could face significant cost increases as those contracts expire.

Ryanair, for example, has secured 80% of its fuel requirements for the financial year ending March 2027 at approximately $67 a barrel. For the following financial year, only 25% is hedged, at around $95 a barrel.

Some airlines initially avoided the full impact because they had purchased fuel in advance at fixed prices, a practice known as hedging. Those agreements are now becoming a concern as they approach expiry.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global jet fuel averaged approximately $99 a barrel on February 27, before more than doubling to $209 in early April. Prices subsequently eased before climbing again to about $195 in mid-September.

Jet fuel prices have risen sharply since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, creating one of the biggest cost challenges for airlines.

For US domestic Christmas travel, the booking platform identified December 18 to 20 as among the most expensive departure dates, while Monday and Tuesday departures immediately before Christmas were comparatively cheaper. Returning on December 27 was also more expensive than returning earlier in the week.

Berg explained that Hopper had observed an unusually high share of holiday bookings in September, rather than the more typical October period, as travellers sought to secure fares before prices climbed further.

The most immediate consideration is timing. Hopper's research shows that even changing departure or return dates by a day or two can make a substantial difference to holiday airfares.

For UAE residents travelling to destinations such as Europe, India, Pakistan or Southeast Asia, the practical options will depend on the route. Travellers with fixed dates may have less flexibility, while those planning holidays across several destinations can compare alternative airports, connecting flights and different travel periods.

A survey released by Hertz on October 29 found that six in 10 US respondents planning holiday trips were more likely to drive because of higher flight prices. Among those planning Thanksgiving travel, 37% said they were choosing road journeys instead of flying to save money.

With fuel costs remaining high and airlines reviewing their schedules, travellers who have yet to book may benefit from comparing their options sooner rather than relying on last-minute discounts.

For UAE residents, the immediate concern is the cost of overseas travel during the November and December holiday period. The evidence from the US and Europe points to significant pricing pressure, but the size of any increase on UAE routes will depend on individual airlines, destinations and available capacity.

Ryanair expects fuel costs to remain elevated into 2027 unless the Middle East conflict is resolved quickly. Its estimate of a €2 billion increase in next year's fuel bill illustrates the financial challenge facing airlines as cheaper fuel contracts expire.

Booking early does not guarantee the lowest fare. The more useful approach is to establish a realistic budget, compare available prices and secure tickets when an acceptable fare appears, particularly for trips with fixed school holiday or family commitments.

Those planning multi-city holidays should consider whether separate tickets or a single itinerary offer better value, taking into account the additional risks and costs of missed connections.

Travellers can also compare the full cost of tickets rather than the advertised base fare. Baggage allowances, seat selection, airport transfers and charges for changing flights can alter the final price, particularly when comparing full-service and low-cost airlines.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.