Emirates Skywards members earn Miles at 215 ZOOM stores, 54 AutoPro sites and 49 ProWash
Dubai: Emirates Skywards members can now earn Miles on fuel, groceries, car washes and vehicle servicing across ENOC’s UAE network. The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai signed the partnership with ENOC Group on November 19.
The earning rate depends on where members spend:
If you are spending at any ENOC service station, then for every Dh10 spent you get rewarded 1 Skywards Mile, depending on the eligible fuel. If you buy from a ZOOM convenience store at the petrol pump, spends on purchases of over Dh5 will earn you 1 Mile. This includes ZOOM outlets at Dubai Metro stations.
Your car wash services will also get you something in return. You can get 1 Mile for every Dh5 spent on eligible services at ProWash and similar for eligible automotive services at AutoPro. The network covers more than 215 ZOOM stores, 54 AutoPro sites and 49 ProWash locations. Eligible mobile fuel services delivered inside residential communities also count.
This means a Dh200 fuel fill could earn you close to 20 Miles and a Dh50 spend at a ZOOM store would give you 10 Miles. Similarly a Dh150 service at AutoPro earns 30 Miles. A regular commuter who fills up weekly, grabs coffee and washes their car could build a balance without changing much.
Members can redeem Miles for flights on Emirates, flydubai and partner airlines. Other options include flight upgrades, hotel stays, retail purchases and exclusive experiences. Skywards Everyday, the programme’s lifestyle rewards app, adds flexibility.
Members can link up to five eligible Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards to earn Miles automatically at participating outlets. They can also convert Miles into cashback on eligible purchases or exchange them with participating loyalty programmes.
Ali Khalid Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chief Commercial and Retail Officer at ENOC Group, said value for customers drives the deal. “Enhancing the customer experience and delivering greater value at every touchpoint remain central to our priorities at ENOC,” he said.
Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates Skywards, framed it as a way to put daily spending to work. “By bringing Skywards Miles into more moments of daily life, we are making it easier than ever for members to turn everyday spending into extraordinary travel experiences,” he said.
He added that the ENOC tie-up extends the programme’s growing lifestyle ecosystem. “Our partnership with ENOC is an exciting addition to our growing lifestyle ecosystem, allowing members to earn Miles on purchases they already make, from filling up their cars to picking up their morning coffee,” Ben Khedher noted.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of ENOC Group, also attended.