Dubai: Emirates airline and dnata have managed to remain profitable through one of the most challenging periods for regional aviation , relying on resilient passenger demand, a strong cargo business, fuel-price hedging and international operations to cushion the impact of the US-Iran conflict, which began on February 28.

The passenger seat factor measures how much of an airline's available seating capacity is occupied by paying passengers. Its decline from 79.5 per cent to 72 per cent indicates that Emirates was carrying fewer passengers relative to the seats it had available.

Global jet fuel prices doubled compared with the same six-month period last year, according to the Group. Although Emirates reduced its fuel uplift by 12 per cent because it operated fewer flights, its fuel costs before hedging gains increased by 60 per cent.

While passenger operations were affected by airspace restrictions and a reduced flying schedule, cargo proved more resilient. Emirates transported 1.2 million tonnes of cargo during the first half of 2026-27, just 1 per cent less than the same period last year. But cargo revenue increased by 52 per cent.

While that is a 66 per cent decline from the same period last year, when the Group recorded a record performance, it means both Emirates airline and its airport services subsidiary dnata remained in the black.

The figures also show that the recovery is far from complete. Emirates is still operating below its pre-disruption network, passenger traffic remains lower and dnata continues to feel the effects of reduced activity in some of its key markets.

"The government's measures have also led to the easing of travel advisories to and through the UAE. This has allowed us to restore our operations with confidence and to keep serving our customers and communities," he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.