Brent's retreat towards $90 a barrel raises prospects of another reduction after November
Dubai: UAE motorists could see another reduction in petrol prices in December as international oil prices retreat from their October highs, raising the prospect of a second consecutive month of relief at the pumps.
Brent crude has fallen to around $90 a barrel, down from nearly $118 at the end of October, as recovering Middle East oil exports and expectations of improving global supplies ease pressure on energy markets.
The decline marks a significant reversal from last month's rally, which had raised concerns about further increases in UAE fuel prices. Instead, the UAE reduced petrol prices by 24 fils per litre across all three grades in November.
With another week of trading remaining before the December announcement, the latest oil-market movements suggest that a further reduction is possible, although the size and direction of the adjustment remain uncertain.
November's UAE petrol prices stand at Dh4.16 per litre for Super 98, Dh4.04 for Special 95 and Dh3.97 for E-Plus 91. Diesel costs Dh4.75 per litre.
The reductions followed October's sharp increase, when all three petrol grades had climbed to above Dh4 per litre. At current rates, a 60-litre tank of Special 95 costs Dh242.40, compared with Dh256.80 in October. Super 98 costs Dh249.60 for the same quantity, while E-Plus costs Dh238.20.
Motorists purchasing 240 litres of petrol monthly are already paying Dh57.60 less than in October, assuming their consumption remains unchanged. Another reduction in December would lower those costs further.
International oil markets have shifted considerably since late October, when Brent approached $120 a barrel amid concerns about Middle East supplies and shipping disruptions.
By late last week, Brent futures had fallen to around $90 a barrel and were heading for a third consecutive weekly decline. Reuters reported that stronger Middle East exports were weighing on prices, with crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recovering to roughly pre-war levels.
Oil extended its decline on Monday, as increased regional supplies and the restart of Libya's Sharara pipeline added to expectations of improving availability.
Brent was trading near $90.55 a barrel during Monday's session, while US West Texas Intermediate was around $81.82. The recovery in exports has helped offset concerns about attacks on regional shipping and energy infrastructure, although those risks have not disappeared.
The US Energy Information Administration's November outlook also anticipates Brent averaging around $100 a barrel in November and December, reflecting its assessment of continuing supply constraints alongside recovering production.
The UAE's monthly fuel-pricing mechanism reflects movements in global fuel markets, making November's decline in oil prices relevant to the December review. The direction of the market now differs markedly from October, when international crude prices were rising.
If the downward trend persists through the remaining November trading sessions, it would strengthen the case for another reduction in domestic petrol prices. Still, the relationship is not automatic. UAE retail prices reflect global fuel-market movements rather than changes in Brent crude alone.
November provides a useful example: petrol prices fell even though crude had risen sharply during October. The committee does not publish a formula that allows motorists to calculate the next month's petrol prices directly from Brent futures.
That means the latest oil-market data support a directional forecast, but not a reliable prediction of the exact number of fils by which prices might change.
For a motorist filling a 60-litre tank, every 10-fils reduction in petrol prices would save Dh6. A 20-fils reduction would lower the cost of a refill by Dh12, while a 30-fils cut would save Dh18. For someone purchasing 240 litres monthly, the corresponding savings would be Dh24, Dh48 or Dh72.
These are illustrative calculations rather than forecasts of December's official prices. The actual saving will depend on the adjustment announced for each fuel grade.
Oil prices remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East, particularly the movement of crude through key shipping routes. Further recovery in regional exports could help sustain the recent decline, while renewed disruptions or supply concerns could push prices higher.
The next OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for November 29, will also be closely watched for indications of the group's production policy.
For UAE motorists, the immediate picture is more favourable than it was at the end of October. International crude prices have retreated substantially, and the prospect of another petrol-price reduction has strengthened.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee is expected to announce December's rates towards the end of November, with the new prices taking effect on December 1.