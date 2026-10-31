UAE fuel prices out today: How much will motorists save after November cut?

Dubai: UAE petrol and diesel prices for November have been announced , with motorists set to pay less at the pumps despite international crude oil prices climbing sharply during October and Brent approaching $120 a barrel.

Brent was heading for a fourth consecutive monthly gain, according to market reports. The rally had raised the possibility of another increase in UAE fuel prices. Instead, the latest announcement confirms a reduction across all petrol grades and diesel from November 1.

Brent crude futures for December rose $2.92, or 2.54%, to $117.80 a barrel in late Friday trading. The more actively traded January contract gained $3.04 to $113.84, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced $2.66, or 2.61%, to $104.66.

The announcement comes after a period of sustained pressure on global energy markets. Oil prices rose on Friday, extending gains as traders assessed Middle East supply risks and the impact of disruptions on international shipments.

Although November prices are lower, they remain above September levels. Special 95, for example, cost Dh3.69 per litre in September, compared with Dh4.04 in November. That means a 60-litre tank of Special 95 will still cost Dh21 more than it did two months earlier.

A 60-litre tank of Special 95 will cost Dh242.40 in November, compared with Dh256.80 in October, a saving of Dh14.40. The same quantity of Super 98 will cost Dh249.60, down from Dh264, while E-Plus will cost Dh238.20, compared with Dh252.60.

All three petrol grades have fallen by 24 fils per litre, while diesel is down by 5 fils. The reductions follow October's sharp increase, when petrol prices rose by approximately 16% compared with September.

Special 95 will cost Dh4.04 per litre, compared with Dh4.28 previously, while E-Plus 91 will fall to Dh3.97 from Dh4.21. Diesel will decline to Dh4.75 per litre from Dh4.80.

Refined-product prices and broader market conditions also influence retail fuel pricing. A single day's Brent price cannot establish the following month's adjustment. The committee has not provided a detailed breakdown explaining the factors behind November's reduction.

The latest rally also pushed Brent towards $120 a barrel, adding to uncertainty over the direction of fuel prices. Yet November's reduction demonstrates that movements in crude prices do not translate directly into identical changes at UAE petrol pumps.

Brent climbed substantially during the month amid concerns over Middle East oil shipments and the cost of transporting crude. Shipping disruptions have increased freight costs and complicated the movement of oil through the region, even as Gulf producers have worked to maintain exports.

The UAE reviews retail fuel prices each month in line with international energy-market conditions. October's rise in crude prices had therefore provided an important indication of the pressures facing the November pricing decision.

The November adjustment provides some relief after October's increase, although motorists will continue paying more than they did in September. The next monthly review will determine whether petrol and diesel prices rise or fall in December.

October's prices had been just 23 to 24 fils below those historical highs. The latest reduction therefore widens the gap between current petrol prices and the previous records.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.