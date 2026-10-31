UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2026 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month
Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Saturday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2026.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.16 a litre, compared to Dh4.40 a litre in October, while Special 95 will cost Dh4.04 a litre, compared to Dh4.28 a litre the previous month.
E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh3.97 a litre, compared to Dh4.21 a litre in October, while diesel will now cost Dh4.75 a litre, compared to Dh4.80 a litre the previous month.