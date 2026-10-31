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UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2026 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

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Gulf News Report
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The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
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Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Saturday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2026.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.16 a litre, compared to Dh4.40 a litre in October, while Special 95 will cost Dh4.04 a litre, compared to Dh4.28 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh3.97 a litre, compared to Dh4.21 a litre in October, while diesel will now cost Dh4.75 a litre, compared to Dh4.80 a litre the previous month.

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