Eligible private and commercial vehicle owners will continue to pay 258 baisa per litre
Dubai: Oman will introduce a National Diesel Subsidy Card on December 1, requiring eligible motorists to use the card when purchasing diesel at the subsidised rate of 258 baisa (0.258 Omani rials) per litre at fuel stations across the country.
The National Subsidy Committee said the scheme would cover eligible owners of private and commercial diesel vehicles registered with the Royal Oman Police.
Those eligible for the subsidy will receive text messages containing instructions on how to obtain the card through the National Subsidy System’s website or mobile application.
Oman Oil Marketing Company confirmed in a notice to customers that it would issue the subsidy card free of charge.
Eligible vehicle owners wishing to obtain their cards through the company can select it as their preferred fuel provider when registering on the National Subsidy System’s official website, nss.gov.om.
From December 1, eligible motorists will need to use the card to continue purchasing diesel at the subsidised price.
Oman established the National Subsidy System as part of broader reforms to its fuel pricing mechanism, aimed at directing government support towards eligible citizens.
The system provides a framework for managing subsidies and ensuring that government assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries.
The introduction of the diesel subsidy card establishes a mechanism for eligible vehicle owners to access subsidised diesel at fuel stations nationwide while maintaining the existing subsidised rate of 258 baisa per litre.