Temporary rules aim to keep petrol available as demand rises at some border-area stations
Muscat: Oman has introduced a temporary 30-litre limit on fuel purchases at petrol stations within 50 kilometres of border crossings after increased demand at some outlets prompted authorities to regulate refuelling quantities.
The measure was approved by the National Subsidy Committee to ensure fuel remains available to as many consumers as possible, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.
Nasra bint Sultan Al Habsi, Director General of Commerce at the ministry, explained the decision during an interview with Oman Radio.
She noted that the temporary restrictions were introduced in response to rising demand at some petrol stations near the country's border crossings.
According to her remarks published by the broadcaster, the measure is intended to regulate fuel purchases and maintain availability for consumers.