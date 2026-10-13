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Oman to open duty-free markets at three land border crossings with UAE and Saudi Arabia to boost trade

They will offer tax-free shopping, support tourism, logistics and commercial activity

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Duty-free markets will be established at three land crossing borders. The designated locations are Al Wajajah and Khatmat Milaha crossings, which connect Oman with the UAE, and the Rub' Al Khali border crossing with Saudi Arabia.
Duty-free markets will be established at three land crossing borders. The designated locations are Al Wajajah and Khatmat Milaha crossings, which connect Oman with the UAE, and the Rub' Al Khali border crossing with Saudi Arabia.
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Dubai: Oman has announced plans to establish duty-free markets at three major land border crossings as part of efforts to stimulate cross-border trade, attract investment and strengthen the Sultanate's tourism and logistics sectors.

Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsen Al Shuraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, issued Decision No. 145 of 2026 authorising the establishment of duty-free markets at three land border crossings, the Royal Oman Police announced.

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The designated locations are Al Wajajah and Khatmat Milaha crossings, which connect Oman with the UAE, and the Rub' Al Khali border crossing with Saudi Arabia.

The new markets will offer travellers a wide range of goods at competitive prices through exemptions from customs duties and taxes, providing additional shopping opportunities at the country's land entry points.

The initiative is designed to stimulate commercial activity at border crossings, enhance the movement of goods and support the development of Oman's logistics and tourism industries.

The planned facilities are also expected to create new business opportunities, encourage retail investment and improve services for travellers entering and leaving the Sultanate.

The move forms part of Oman's broader efforts to diversify economic activity and strengthen the commercial potential of its land border crossings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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