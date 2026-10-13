They will offer tax-free shopping, support tourism, logistics and commercial activity
Dubai: Oman has announced plans to establish duty-free markets at three major land border crossings as part of efforts to stimulate cross-border trade, attract investment and strengthen the Sultanate's tourism and logistics sectors.
Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsen Al Shuraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, issued Decision No. 145 of 2026 authorising the establishment of duty-free markets at three land border crossings, the Royal Oman Police announced.
The designated locations are Al Wajajah and Khatmat Milaha crossings, which connect Oman with the UAE, and the Rub' Al Khali border crossing with Saudi Arabia.
The new markets will offer travellers a wide range of goods at competitive prices through exemptions from customs duties and taxes, providing additional shopping opportunities at the country's land entry points.
The initiative is designed to stimulate commercial activity at border crossings, enhance the movement of goods and support the development of Oman's logistics and tourism industries.
The planned facilities are also expected to create new business opportunities, encourage retail investment and improve services for travellers entering and leaving the Sultanate.
The move forms part of Oman's broader efforts to diversify economic activity and strengthen the commercial potential of its land border crossings.