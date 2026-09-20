The framework covers the full investment cycle, from allocating land and property and obtaining licences to project operations, services, incentives, exemptions, compliance and real estate development.

Oman said the changes were designed to improve the investment climate, increase the competitiveness of its economic and free zones and attract high value and strategic projects by providing investors with greater regulatory clarity and a more efficient business environment.

Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of OPAZ, said the regulations represented an important step towards completing and unifying the legislative framework governing investment in the zones.

He said clear standards for strategic projects would allow authorities to respond more flexibly to their individual requirements and economic impact, accelerating procedures and providing investors with greater certainty.

A key element is the expansion of the one stop shop as the principal channel for investor services. Applications for land and property allocations, licences, approvals, permits and certificates will be processed through the platform, with electronic links to relevant government authorities.

The framework also provides for electronic payments and greater integration of government data and systems, while requiring the confidentiality of investor information to be protected.

Real estate development is another major focus. The regulations establish rules for licensing projects and off plan sales and allow expatriates to acquire freehold ownership of property units in qualifying developments.

They also strengthen safeguards for buyers through escrow account requirements, including financial and technical conditions that developers must meet before marketing or advertising units for sale. Withdrawals from escrow accounts will be regulated to ensure funds are used for their prescribed purposes.

The regulations also contain provisions governing residency for expatriate investors and foreign property owners, as well as their spouses and first degree relatives, subject to applicable legislation.

The measures form part of Oman’s broader drive to attract investment and make its special economic and free zones more competitive destinations for international and domestic businesses.