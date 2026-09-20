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Oman rolls out new investment rules for special economic and free zones

Regulations streamline licensing, land allocation and foreign property ownership

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The new changes were designed to improve the investment climate, increase the competitiveness of the economic and free zones and attract high value and strategic projects by providing investors with greater regulatory clarity and a more efficient business environment.
The new changes were designed to improve the investment climate, increase the competitiveness of the economic and free zones and attract high value and strategic projects by providing investors with greater regulatory clarity and a more efficient business environment.
https://www.fm.gov.om

Dubai: Oman has introduced new regulations governing investment in its special economic and free zones, streamlining licensing and land allocation while setting out rules for foreign property ownership, investor residency and real estate development.

The executive regulations, issued by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) under Resolution No. 81/2026, implement the Special Economic Zones and Free Zones Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 38/2025.

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The framework covers the full investment cycle, from allocating land and property and obtaining licences to project operations, services, incentives, exemptions, compliance and real estate development.

Oman said the changes were designed to improve the investment climate, increase the competitiveness of its economic and free zones and attract high value and strategic projects by providing investors with greater regulatory clarity and a more efficient business environment.

Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of OPAZ, said the regulations represented an important step towards completing and unifying the legislative framework governing investment in the zones.

He said clear standards for strategic projects would allow authorities to respond more flexibly to their individual requirements and economic impact, accelerating procedures and providing investors with greater certainty.

A key element is the expansion of the one stop shop as the principal channel for investor services. Applications for land and property allocations, licences, approvals, permits and certificates will be processed through the platform, with electronic links to relevant government authorities.

The framework also provides for electronic payments and greater integration of government data and systems, while requiring the confidentiality of investor information to be protected.

Real estate development is another major focus. The regulations establish rules for licensing projects and off plan sales and allow expatriates to acquire freehold ownership of property units in qualifying developments.

They also strengthen safeguards for buyers through escrow account requirements, including financial and technical conditions that developers must meet before marketing or advertising units for sale. Withdrawals from escrow accounts will be regulated to ensure funds are used for their prescribed purposes.

The regulations also contain provisions governing residency for expatriate investors and foreign property owners, as well as their spouses and first degree relatives, subject to applicable legislation.

The measures form part of Oman’s broader drive to attract investment and make its special economic and free zones more competitive destinations for international and domestic businesses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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