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Oman eases residency rules, grants sponsor-free visas for foreign property owners

New regulations aim to attract foreign investment and boost real estate demand

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The amendments revise several provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law.
The amendments revise several provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law.
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Dubai: Oman has introduced sweeping changes to its residency framework for foreign property owners and investors, allowing eligible applicants to obtain visas and residence permits without the need for a local sponsor, in a move aimed at strengthening the sultanate's appeal as a destination for long-term investment.

The amendments, issued by the Royal Oman Police under Decision No. 87/2026 and published in the Official Gazette, revise several provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law. 

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The changes expand residency pathways for foreign nationals who own land designated for development or residential units, including properties that have not yet completed registration procedures.

Under the new rules, foreign buyers may obtain visas and residency permits based on certification from the relevant authority rather than sponsorship by an Omani national or company. The benefits also extend to first-degree family members and legal representatives of corporate entities that own property in the sultanate.

Authorities said visas linked to unregistered properties will be issued for periods ranging from six months to one year and may be renewed. Holders will be permitted to stay in Oman for up to three months per visit.

The reforms also simplify procedures for obtaining the "Owner Visa", enabling foreign owners of residential units and authorised representatives of property-owning companies to secure residency without sponsorship requirements. Applicants must enter Oman within three months of the visa's issuance.

In addition, the amendments broaden the categories of individuals eligible to sponsor family members, including GCC nationals, licensed foreign investors, foreign property owners and expatriates employed by government entities.

The revised regulations provide greater flexibility for investors by allowing residency permits to be granted for both registered and certain unregistered properties, subject to approval by the competent authorities. Dependants of investors and property owners will also benefit from exemptions to some age-related residency requirements.

The changes, however, introduce a clear condition linking residency status to continued ownership. Residence permits granted to property owners and accompanying family members will automatically expire if ownership of the property is transferred through sale or any other legal transaction.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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