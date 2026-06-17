Ikhtarshah Jan has been missing for 18 days after leaving her home in Rustaq
Oman Police have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a Bangladeshi woman who has been missing for 18 days after leaving her home in the Wilayat of Rustaq
In a notice issued by the Royal Oman Police's Directorate of Public Relations and Security Media, authorities said that Ikhtarshah Jan, a Bangladeshi national, left her residence in Rustaq on May 31, and had not returned as of the date of the announcement.
Police urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or call the emergency hotline 9999.
The statement did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
Authorities expressed hope that members of the public would assist in efforts to locate the missing woman and help ensure her safe return.