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Oman Police appeal for help in finding missing Bangladeshi woman

Ikhtarshah Jan has been missing for 18 days after leaving her home in Rustaq

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A Bangladeshi woman who has been missing for 18 days after leaving her home in the Wilayat of Rustaq.
A Bangladeshi woman who has been missing for 18 days after leaving her home in the Wilayat of Rustaq.
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Oman Police have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a Bangladeshi woman who has been missing for 18 days after leaving her home in the Wilayat of Rustaq

In a notice issued by the Royal Oman Police's Directorate of Public Relations and Security Media, authorities said that Ikhtarshah Jan, a Bangladeshi national, left her residence in Rustaq on May 31, and had not returned as of the date of the announcement.

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Police urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or call the emergency hotline 9999.

The statement did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Authorities expressed hope that members of the public would assist in efforts to locate the missing woman and help ensure her safe return.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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