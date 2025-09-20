GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Indian expat family in UAE seeks help to find missing daughter in Sharjah

Kerala family appeals to public after 22-year-old disappears during clinic visit

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Rithika Sudhir
Rithika Sudhir
Supplied

Sharjah: An Indian expat family in the UAE has issued a heartfelt appeal to the public to help find their missing daughter, who disappeared in Sharjah on Saturday morning.

The family said their daughter, Rithika Sudhir, 22, went missing while visiting a clinic in Abu Shagara with her brother.

Her father, Sudhir Krishnan, explained that Rithika’s elder brother had accompanied her to the clinic. “Her brother first met the doctor, and he could not find her once he stepped out of his consultation room,” he said.

Despite searching the clinic and nearby areas, the family later learned from CCTV footage that Rithika had left through the rear entrance on her own at around 8:30am.

‘She hardly went out’

The family hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala stressed that it was unusual for Rithika, whose pet name is Ponnu, to go out alone. They also do not suspect that she would have gone to any friend’s house, as she did not have that many.

After finishing school, Rithika had stayed home, focusing on painting classes instead of pursuing higher education in college. “She was always at home and did not even use a mobile phone of her own,” the father pointed out, noting the difficulty of reaching her.

What she was wearing

At the time she went missing, Rithika was dressed in a white long top with uneven black stripes and black pants. The family has filed a request with Sharjah Police for assistance.

“We are still at the Al Gharb police station waiting for any clues on Rithika. We are praying that we will be able to find her soon, safe and sound,” Sudhir, who runs a business here, said on Saturday evening.

The family, who relocated from Dubai to Sharjah three months ago, has urged anyone who may have seen Rithika to immediately notify the police or inform the family on 0547517272.

Related Topics:
UAEkeralaIndian expatsindiaSharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presenting the decoration to Sunjay Sudhir.

Indian diplomat confered First-Class Order of Zayed II

1m read
Sunjay Sundir and Vandana Sudhir receive the honourary robe and sword, Siripao and Siri Sahib, from Surender Singh Kandhari and Bubbles Kandhari at the Gurudwara on Monday evening.

Outgoing Indian envoy lauds UAE’s religious harmony

2m read
Bottles, fish, stories: Vandana Sudhir’s UAE exhibition

Bottles, fish, stories: Vandana Sudhir’s UAE exhibition

4m read
On the day of his death in 2023, Musthafa Odayappurath was carrying a new outfit he had bought for his daughter, who is now scheduled to get married on September 1.

Dh400,000 for family of Indian cook killed in accident

3m read