Indian expat family in UAE seeks help to find missing daughter in Sharjah

Kerala family appeals to public after 22-year-old disappears during clinic visit
Sharjah: An Indian expat family in the UAE has issued a heartfelt appeal to the public to help find their missing daughter, who disappeared in Sharjah on Saturday morning.
The family said their daughter, Rithika Sudhir, 22, went missing while visiting a clinic in Abu Shagara with her brother.
Her father, Sudhir Krishnan, explained that Rithika’s elder brother had accompanied her to the clinic. “Her brother first met the doctor, and he could not find her once he stepped out of his consultation room,” he said.
Despite searching the clinic and nearby areas, the family later learned from CCTV footage that Rithika had left through the rear entrance on her own at around 8:30am.
After finishing school, Rithika had stayed home, focusing on painting classes instead of pursuing higher education in college. “She was always at home and did not even use a mobile phone of her own,” the father pointed out, noting the difficulty of reaching her.
At the time she went missing, Rithika was dressed in a white long top with uneven black stripes and black pants. The family has filed a request with Sharjah Police for assistance.
“We are still at the Al Gharb police station waiting for any clues on Rithika. We are praying that we will be able to find her soon, safe and sound,” Sudhir, who runs a business here, said on Saturday evening.
The family, who relocated from Dubai to Sharjah three months ago, has urged anyone who may have seen Rithika to immediately notify the police or inform the family on 0547517272.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox