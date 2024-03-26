Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Tuesday afternoon found a French teenage girl who had gone missing from her Sharjah home in the wee hours of Monday.
Meline Croiser, 17, daughter of popular French baker David Croiserhad disappeared between 1am and 5am after leaving an alarming note that said it might be her last day, according to her family. Sharjah Police said that the girl was transferred to hospital for medical check up after she was found near her house.
David earlier said the family was extremely concerned about the safety of his daughter who is “emotionally fragile and was on medication to help with sleep.”