Ras Al Khaimah: Residents have been warned by Ras Al Khaimah Police against falling victim to fake offers of discounts on tickets for air travel, concerts, hotel stays, sports matches and other events.

The police’s Media and Public Relations Department – Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch, in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation Department, posted a video on social media offering tips to avoid the scams.

Tips for customers

The clip urged users to only purchase tickers from reliable sources, such as official websites or authorised sales outlets, while avoiding “suspiciously attractive and excessively discounted” offers. It is also important to use secure and trustworthy payment methods that allow for refunds in case of any issues, the police added.

The advisory urged people to avoid bank transfers and cash payments because “they do not provide protection if the tickets are counterfeit”.

It added: “Be cautious of quick transactions and avoid rushing under the pressure of limited availability.

“Know the timing and location of the event to contact the organisers and verify the authenticity of the tickets before proceeding with the purchase.

“Be very careful of strange links sent via email or text messages promoting cheap tickets or special offers.