Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has warned UAE residents about a fake job advertisement that has been making the rounds on social media.
The police posted an alert on its social media accounts, listing the steps of how the fraud works and sharing tips to avoid falling victim to the scam.
Steps of the scam
* Advertising fake jobs online
* Victims applying to these jobs
* Convincing victims that the job involves sales management tasks where they receive and transfer funds to other bank accounts
* Offering rewards for completed tasks
* The victim carries out tasks without knowing that they involve illegal funds.
Recommendations
* Avoid such job advertisements
* Seek legal action if victimised, by filing a report immediately at the nearest police station.