ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Police have warned the public against a series of scams, including one that involves fake vehicle number plates.

Fraudsters claiming to sell distinctive car numbers have created fake accounts with auctions on social media where the vehicle number plates are being offered at prices lower than those traded on official auction sites, it was revealed.

In an advisory issued in public interest, the police warned of renewed fraudulent methods by scamsters, where by victims were being lured into paying hefty deposits against promised vehicle numbers or properties through links to fake websites, bearing the names of famous restaurants and shops and offering special offers.

The police have warned job seekers of “fake employment” as fraudsters create pages of fake companies on the Internet or social media sites, with a fee being charged for jobs that turn out to be fraudulent.

The public have been urged not to share any confidential information with anyone, including card information, passwords for online banking services, personal identification numbers for ATMs or the security number (CCV) on the cards.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public in the event of fraud to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls they receive from unknown persons asking them to update their banking information. The Aman service can also be contacted on 8002626 or by sending a text message to 2828 or by sending an email to aman@adpolice.gov.ae.

Activating protection programmes to block harmful sites that contain electronic codes that aim to steal savings is a necessity now, the public have been cautioned.

Recently, Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) warned of fraudulent calls and links to counterfeit websites circulating on social media, exploiting events and activities to lure the public with fake services and benefits.

The police warned against clicking on suspicious links as scammers who receive any personal information or bank details reuse the data for other frauds.

The UAE Government Cyber Security Council has also alerted the public against phishing scams through exaggerated offers, imaginary deals or unbelievable prices. Residents have been told to pay close attention to detail with regard to brand elements, logos, images and the like to decipher a scam.

It explained that with increasing risks of cyber attacks, especially phishing attacks, it has become extremely important for people to be more aware and cautious to protect themselves from risks. Tips to stay guarded are being circulated so people can be safe than sorry.

Better be safe than sorry

* Be wary of exaggerated offers, imaginary deals or unbelievable prices

* Pay attention to details like brand, logo elements

* Checking official social media channels of the company or relevant authority

* Verify identity of callers before answering calls as the UAE requires companies to have a caller ID

* Be aware that banks do not and will not request credit and personal information via email or text messages

The Council said 3.4 billion spam messages are sent daily, with phishing messages that appear real threatening online safety.

The fraudulent messages appear to be from shipping companies, asking people to update their address to deliver the package, or from social media platforms, asking users to reactivate their account with ready links at hand or risk suspension or from a bank, asking that the account holder urgently confirm the bank account details on a link provided.

It stressed that phishing messages can be detected in simple ways, the most important of which are carefully examining the sender’s email address, communicating directly with companies via reliable means of communication, being wary of urgent messages or messages containing spelling errors, and avoiding clicking on suspicious links.

Penalty for forging e-documents

The Public Prosecution has clarified that the penalty for forging an electronic document is covered under Article 14 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumours and cybercrimes.

Anyone who forges an electronic document from the documents of the federal or local government or federal or local public bodies or institutions shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of Dh150,000-Dh750,000.

The penalty shall be imprisonment and a fine of Dh100,000-Dh300,000, or one of these two penalties, if the forgery occurs in documents of an entity other than those stipulated in Clause 1 of this Article.