Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Court has sentenced three Egyptian football players involved in an assault during the Zamalek match to one month in prison and fined each Dh200,000.

The accused were convicted of assaulting public employees while they were performing their duties, as well as inciting disturbance and riots among fans during the football match between Zamalek and Pyramids, held on October 20 in Al Ain.

In its ruling, the court examined the case’s circumstances and found that the accusations against the defendants were substantiated. This conclusion was supported by consistent statements from the victims during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, as well as footage from cameras at the scene, which confirmed that the defendants violated regulatory controls and assaulted public employees.

The three Zamalek players were detained by Emirati police for assaulting a security officer while he was on duty before the match at Al Ain Club Stadium, part of the Egyptian Super Cup semifinal. After appearing before the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution for questioning, the case was referred to court.