Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s (ADJD) Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (Masouliya) has launched a three-month awareness campaign on domestic violence themed ‘Violence... the end of family stability’.
The campaign’s goal is to raise public awareness on the detrimental effects of domestic violence, how to prevent it, rights and obligations of families and the penalties for offenders.
Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, said Masouliya will use social media and multiple media platforms to spread awareness on domestic violence.
Dr Mohammad Rashid Al Dhanhani, Director of Masouliya, said: “The campaign emphasises the value of maintaining the family because it is the most important element in creating a societal and educational structure. A strong family helps children develop their personalities and learn about customs and traditions. A stable family fosters self-confidence, respect and appreciation in its members, all of which improve their chances of success and constructive contributions to the nation’s sustainable development.”
In light of the influence of social media on children, Dr Al Dhanhani stated that the campaign’s goal is to educate the community about the value of encouraging family dialogue and fostering a culture of respect among family members.
UAE law defines domestic violence as any act, statement, abuse, harm, or threat made by a family member against another, going beyond his/her guardianship, custody, authority, or duty, and resulting in harm or damage to the person’s physical, mental, or sexual well-being or reputation.