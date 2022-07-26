Abu Dhabi: A new agreement has been signed to provide free healthcare access to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence in Abu Dhabi.

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care - Ewaa, an affiliate of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, to provide healthcare for beneficiaries staying at Ewaa’s shelters.

As part of the two entities’ shared commitment, Daman will provide free full healthcare coverage to victims under the care of Ewaa.

Sarah Shuhail, director-general of Ewaa, said: “This MoU is the culmination of our long-standing partnership with Daman, which has driven a major impact on transforming beneficiaries from victims to empowered individuals in their communities. Over the past years, we have witnessed how Daman augments the centre’s values, which helps us ensure that our beneficiaries have the best levels of empowerment and privacy.”

Role in rehab

She added: “The centre’s strategic goals are based on establishing a network of complimentary services that includes local, federal, regional, and international partners to provide integrated and sustainable services that meet the highest levels of care and empowerment to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. Due to the nature of the centre’s work and the cases it receives, the provision of healthcare - in which Daman plays a vital role - is a very important factor during a victim’s psychological and social rehabilitation process.”

Daman CEO Hamad Al Mehyas said: “Signing this MoU reflects our efforts towards providing quality healthcare coverage at the highest standards for our members across the country. The agreement is in line with our commitment as a socially responsible company to support the national efforts to ensure healthcare accessibility for all. We are proud with our relationship with Ewaa, which began in 2014, and the work we did together to support the most vulnerable in our society. As part of this partnership, we will continue supporting all victims in line with our shared objective to be a source of positive contribution to a cohesive society that embraces all its members.”

This MoU falls under Daman’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, which previously included an initiative to provide enhanced insurance plans to frontline heroes from the medical community and a partnership to support the community with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.