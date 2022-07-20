Look: UAE Pro League Summer Camp for kids a huge success
Organized for children aged 4 to 13, Al Ain Club, Ajman Club, Ittihad Kalba Club featured
1 of 10
Al Ain Club concluded the activities of the first phase of the summer camp at Khalifa Bin Zayed Hall at Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
The summer Camp, which was held in partnership with the UAE Pro League, was organized for children aged from 4 to 13 years, amid wide participation and a remarkable turnout.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
Al Ain Club had announced its organization of the summer camp for girls, which is scheduled to be held in two phases during the months of July and August.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
The first phase was held from July 4th to 7th, while the second phase is set to take place on August 1st and will last for four days.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
The UAE Pro League had launched the 'Summer Camps' initiative in cooperation with clubs to provide the opportunity for everyone to play football and enjoy the professional football environment of UAE Pro League clubs.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
The initiative comes in line with the Pro League's strategy and the club licensing initiative to allow everyone to practice football and provide a broader base for selecting promising talents in the United Arab Emirates.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
Ajman Club concluded the activities of the Summer Camp which was held from July 11th to 14th, while the Summer Camp at the Ittihad Kalba Club was held from July 15th to 17th.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 10
The UAE Pro League had launched the Summer Camps initiative in cooperation with clubs to provide the opportunity for everyone to play football and enjoy the professional football environment of UAE Pro League clubs.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 10
The initiative comes in line with the Pro League’s strategy and the club licensing initiative to allow everyone to practice football and provide a broader base for selecting promising talents in the United Arab Emirates.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
The next phase of the camp will take place at Al Nasr Club from August 8th till August 11th.
Image Credit: Supplied