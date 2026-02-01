Dubai Marathon 2026: Nibret Melak, Anchinalu Dessie win big

Plus, highlights from the annual run
Dubai Marathon's 25th turn today saw a huge turnout. Both winners came from Ethiopia.
Dubai Marathon 2026 offered runners of all stamina a way to participate. There was the full marathon (42.2 km) for the ultimate test of endurance, or the half-marathon (21.1 km) for a challenging yet achievable distance. For those who prefer a shorter run, the 10 km race provided a great way to get involved. And the 4 km fun run was perfect for families and those just starting out.
Here's a look at some highlights from the run.
