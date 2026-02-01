GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Marathon 2026: Nibret Melak, Anchinalu Dessie win big

Plus, highlights from the annual run

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Nibret Melak (Men) and Anchinalu Dessie (women) both from Ethiopia winners of the 25th anniversary edition of the Dubai Marathon
Dubai Marathon's 25th turn today saw a huge turnout. Both winners came from Ethiopia.

Dubai Marathon 2026 offered runners of all stamina a way to participate. There was the full marathon (42.2 km) for the ultimate test of endurance, or the half-marathon (21.1 km) for a challenging yet achievable distance. For those who prefer a shorter run, the 10 km race provided a great way to get involved. And the 4 km fun run was perfect for families and those just starting out.

Here's a look at some highlights from the run.

