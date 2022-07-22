1 of 13
Travel is back – everyone gets that. Worldwide, travellers are in the mood to go on longer trips and stay at those spots for longer. Around 37 per cent of global travellers plan to go ahead with their bucket list trips this year, according to a survey by Skyscanner.
Post-pandemic, they are more adventurous and open-minded than ever, with 41 per cent opting to explore somewhere new. And 39 per cent will spend on travelling further afield.
“Coming out of such a long period of lockdowns and stop start-travel restrictions, those first trips have been invaluable,” said Naomi Hahn, Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Forecaster. “2022 will be the year we see travellers getting the very most out of cherished, once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences.”
Flights to bucket list destinations don’t have to cost a lot if you know how to search for the best prices. Airfares are based on supply-and-demand and because some dates and routes will be more popular, prices will vary. The trending bucket-list destinations for UAE travelers:
Mexico: The country has seen a 348 per cent surge in bookings compared to 2019. One-way fares from Dubai to Mexico City are between Dh6,000-Dh8,000. Passengers will have to make a stop at New York, Orlando, or Houston before proceeding to Mexico.
Malta: The island country has seen a 290 per cent increase in bookings against 2019 levels. UAE residents can take a Turkish Airlines flight to Valletta via Istanbul – this will cost around Dh1,800. Alternatively, travelers can also opt to fly to Malta via Frankfurt; prices will be slightly higher at around Dh2,700.
Albania: The southern European country is ideal for anyone looking to travel on a budget, which could explain why bookings are up 275 per cent versus 2019. Emirates airline and flydubai operate direct flights to Tirana, with fares from Dh1,400.
Colombia: Bookings to this South American country are up 141 per cent on 2019 numbers. Passengers can transit through Madrid or Barcelona to reach Bogota, Colombia’s capital. Airfares are from Dh6,000-Dh9,000.
Austria: Bookings to this cultural epicentre more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic times. Emirates airline operates direct flights to Vienna and fares are starting from Dh2,200.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: One of the more popular tourist destinations for UAE holidaymakers, bookings are up 88 per cent on 2019. Emirates and flydubai operate frequent flights to Sarajevo and fares start from Dh1,600.
Canada: This may not be the first option for anyone looking for a quick getaway, but bookings are up 75 per cent. Passengers can fly to Toronto – the financial hub – via New York or Washington. Flagship carrier Air Canada offers direct flights for just Dh2,400.
Greece: This Mediterranean country is a no-brainer for anyone looking to escape UAE’s summer heat and humidity. Emirates has direct flights to Athens for around Dh2,000. From the Greek capital, travellers can fly to Santorini for around Dh100-Dh200 and Mykonos for about Dh300.
Portugal: Known for its coastline and rich history, the Iberian nation has had a near 70 per cent rise in bookings during 2021. Emirates is operating direct flights from Dubai to Lisbon for Dh4,000 plus.
