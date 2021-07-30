Abu Dhabi: Netizens and residents beware: Revealing the names or publishing photographs of victims or witnesses involved in human trafficking cases is punishable by law in the UAE.
Marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Friday, the UAE Public Prosecution posted on its social media account the said penalties. Under Article 6 of Federal Law No. 51 of 2006 on Combating Human Trafficking Crimes, “whoever publishes by any means of publication the names or photographs of victims or witnesses involved in human trafficking cases shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh10,000 or one of the two.”
Legal awareness
The Public Prosecution said it sent the reminder as part of its “ongoing campaign to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.”
The Public Prosecution is part of Abu Dhabi Judicial Authority that has the authority initiate and take action on criminal cases, as a representative of the public and the society members, either by referral to the court or by issuing a decision of dismissal.
Last week, Public Prosecution also issued a reminder that it is a crime to issue threats against another individual or party in the UAE. The violation crime is punishable by imprisonment and hefty fines.