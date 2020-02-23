Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

DUBAI: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, DFWAC, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Humaid Darwish Advocates & Legal Consultants to provide free legal services to victims of violence and human trafficking, and to represent them in various types of civil, criminal or other legal courts of all degrees in the UAE.

The memorandum was signed by Afra Al Basti, Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, and lawyer Humaid Ghulam Darwish, Director of Humaid Darwish Advocates & Legal Consultants, at the DFWAC’s headquarters in Dubai in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, the advocates will provide all legal services free of charge to the cases transferred to it from DFWAC, as a contribution to humanitarian and community work, in addition to providing training courses and specialised workshops for the foundation’s employees in legal issues related to domestic violence issues and abuse Child treatment and human trafficking.

“We are always pleased to see the great interest that the private sector in the UAE has to the issues of society in general, women and children in particular, and we thank Humaid Darwish’s office for their keenness in supporting victims of violence and human trafficking, and we hope to see more fruitful cooperation with them in the future,” said Afra Al Basti.