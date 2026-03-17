Philippine embassy, consulate in UAE announce closure for Eid Al Fitr

Emergency assistance services will remain available during the two-day closure
Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has announced their office closures on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, in observance of Eid Al Fitr.
In an advisory, the embassy has noted that its assistance-to-nationals section will remain operational to respond to urgent cases, especially during the ongoing situation.
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Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who require immediate assistance during the closure may contact the following numbers:
Assistance-to-nationals (OFWs): +971 56 270 9157
Assistance-to-nationals (non-OFWs): +971 50 443 8003
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration services: +971 54 557 2121
Contract verification: +971 54 725 8482
Consular and other concerns: +971 50 813 7836
In a separate statement, the consulate has advised that emergency assistance will remain accessible through designated hotlines.
Consular matters (passport, notarial, civil registry): +971 4 220 7800
Assistance-to-nationals (non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756
For contract verification and assistance to OFWs, the Migrant Workers Office Dubai can be reached at: +971 50 652 6626 / +971 56 353 5558
In light of the recent announcements, the public is encouraged to schedule and complete their transactions ahead of the holiday closure to avoid any inconvenience.
Normal operations at both Philippine missions in the UAE will resume on Monday, March 23.