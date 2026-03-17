Philippine embassy, consulate in UAE announce closure for Eid Al Fitr

In an advisory, the embassy has noted that its assistance-to-nationals section will remain operational to respond to urgent cases, especially during the ongoing situation.

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has announced their office closures on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, in observance of Eid Al Fitr.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who require immediate assistance during the closure may contact the following numbers:

For contract verification and assistance to OFWs, the Migrant Workers Office Dubai can be reached at: +971 50 652 6626 / +971 56 353 5558

In light of the recent announcements, the public is encouraged to schedule and complete their transactions ahead of the holiday closure to avoid any inconvenience.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.