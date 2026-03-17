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Philippine embassy, consulate in UAE announce closure for Eid Al Fitr

Emergency assistance services will remain available during the two-day closure

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Philippine Consulate General building in Dubai
Philippine Consulate General building in Dubai
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has announced their office closures on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, in observance of Eid Al Fitr.

In an advisory, the embassy has noted that its assistance-to-nationals section will remain operational to respond to urgent cases, especially during the ongoing situation.

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Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who require immediate assistance during the closure may contact the following numbers:

  • Assistance-to-nationals (OFWs): +971 56 270 9157

  • Assistance-to-nationals (non-OFWs): +971 50 443 8003

  • Overseas Workers Welfare Administration services: +971 54 557 2121

  • Contract verification: +971 54 725 8482

  • Consular and other concerns: +971 50 813 7836

In a separate statement, the consulate has advised that emergency assistance will remain accessible through designated hotlines.

  • Consular matters (passport, notarial, civil registry): +971 4 220 7800

  • Assistance-to-nationals (non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

  • For contract verification and assistance to OFWs, the Migrant Workers Office Dubai can be reached at: +971 50 652 6626 / +971 56 353 5558

Plan visits ahead

In light of the recent announcements, the public is encouraged to schedule and complete their transactions ahead of the holiday closure to avoid any inconvenience.

Normal operations at both Philippine missions in the UAE will resume on Monday, March 23.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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RamadanEidUAE

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