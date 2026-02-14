Philippine embassy, consulate announce Ramadan 2026 timings

Public is advised on the new schedules as operating hours are adjusted for the holy month
Dubai: The Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine consulate general in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have released their adjusted business hours in observance of Ramadan 2026.
In an advisory, the agencies stated that from Monday to Thursday, operations will be from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm, while on Fridays, it will be open from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm. Regular working hours will resume after Eid Al Fitr.
For those who might need emergency assistance, they may contact the following:
Consular matters (passport, notarial, civil registry): +971 4 220 7100
Assistance to Nationals: +971 56 501 5756
Migrant workers office Dubai (contract verification and assistance to overseas Filipinos): +971 50 652 6626 / +971 56 353 5558
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that private sector employees across the UAE are entitled to a mandatory two-hour reduction in daily work timings during the holy month. This measure applies equally to Muslim and non-Muslim workers.
Meanwhile, Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has indicated that Ramadan is expected to begin on February 19. The official start date will be announced by the UAE Moon-Sighting Committee after the sighting of the crescent moon on the eve of the month.