Ras Al Khaimah: A man who was involved in a family quarrel on Friday night before running away has been arrested, Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Saturday.
Police revealed the circumstances of a report received by the operations room last night, stating that there was a domestic dispute at a home. Specialised police teams moved to the scene of the incident.
Police found that a violent fight had occurred, which resulted in injuries of some of the family members, who were transferred to a hospital in the emirate.
The man who attacked the family members and ran away was arrested, and legal action was taken against him.
Warning against rumours
Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned against spreading rumours, following the recent circulation of fake news about details of the incident.
Police explained that spreading false information is a crime punishable by the Rumours and Cybercrime Law, under Article 52 of the Criminal Law.