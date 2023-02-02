Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a driver for reckless driving after he committed three major traffic safety violations.
The motorist was found overtaking from the right in a reckless manner, overtaking vehicles using the shoulders of the road, and failing to maintain sufficient distance from vehicles in front. These harzardous driving behaviours were confusing other motorists and endangering their safety.
Driving practices
In a statement, the police called on motorists to avoid unsafe overtaking practices, and to always ensure that the road is clear when overtaking or switching lanes.
Vehicles must always overtake from the lane on the left, and must not involve sudden swerves, which can lead to fatal traffic accidents.
In addition, traffic officials said drivers must make sure to indicate when changing lanes, and must avoid using road shoulder, which is designated for emergency response vehicle use only.
Maintaining sufficient distance from vehicles in front is also a driving practice that helps prevent severe accidents, the police said.