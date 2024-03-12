Abu Dhabi: The Public Prosecution has warned against collecting donations without a licence.
In an awareness video posted on its social media accounts on Tuesday, the Public Prosecution highlighted Article 46 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.
The law states that any person who establishes, manages or runs a website or publishes information online or through any information technology means to call for or promote the collection of donations without a licence issued by the competent authority shall be imprisonment and face a fine not less than Dh200,000 and not more than Dh500,000 or either of these two penalties.