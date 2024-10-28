Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the reactivation of the E304 bus route, connecting Sharjah’s Rolla Station to Dubai’s Satwa Station, starting Monday, October 28. Buses will depart every 30 minutes, offering commuters a reliable and convenient transit option.

This move is part of SRTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance sustainable mass transit solutions between Sharjah and Dubai, addressing the growing demand for efficient and affordable travel. By reinstating the E304 route, SRTA aims to provide residents and visitors with a cost-effective alternative to private vehicles, helping to ease traffic congestion.