Sharjah: A Pakistani teen, who had gone missing from Sharjah since April 14, has safely reached home.

Muhammad Abdullah, 17, came home on his own late on Friday night, his father told Gulf News shortly after 2am on Saturday.

The distraught family had filed a missing complaint with Sharjah Police after Abdullah, one of the twin sons, went missing. A search was on, but it was hampered by the post-rain challenges in the area.

According to his father Mohammed Ali, Abdullah had vanished after he was sent to a nearby furniture market in Abu Shagara to bring home a carpenter. He had not carried his phone or Emirates ID with him. He only had some money with him.

“He came back on his own around 11pm,” a jubilant Ali said.

Family overjoyed

“He said he was in Dubai, roaming around here and there. I didn’t question him as he must be disturbed. I thought of leaving him to himself for the time being.”

However, he said, he took Abdulllah to the police station as per their instruction.

“The police had told me to take him to the station in case he returns. They thoroughly questioned him and we just returned home. He is now taking a shower,” he said.

The family is overjoyed about Abdullah’s safe return. Ali has two more children other than Abdullah and his twin brother.

“His mother was very emotional. She is very happy. She was also angry at him. But, we are not blaming him.”

The father said he would try to talk things over with Abudllah later and try to arrange counselling for him.