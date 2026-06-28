Residency rule changes do not expand real estate ownership rights for expats
Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has emphasised that foreign ownership has not been opened to all areas of the Sultanate and remains limited to locations specified under existing laws.
The ministry clarified that recent amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law relate solely to residency rights and do not expand property ownership rights for foreign nationals.
It said ownership by non-Omanis remains restricted to areas designated under existing laws and regulations, dismissing suggestions that foreigners can now purchase property across the country.
Under current rules, foreign nationals may own property only in designated locations, including integrated tourism complexes (ITCs), future cities such as Sultan Haitham City, Al Thuraya City and Al Jabal Al Aali, as well as integrated residential neighbourhoods including Surouh.
The ministry said citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries remain subject to separate GCC agreements and Omani regulations governing property ownership in approved areas.
It stressed that the recent residency amendments do not alter the legal framework for foreign ownership and that property rights for non-Omanis remain confined to locations specified under existing legislation.
The clarification follows public discussion after the announcement of the residency regulation amendments, with some reports suggesting the changes would allow foreign nationals to purchase property more broadly across Oman.