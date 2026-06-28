GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman clarifies foreign property ownership remains restricted to designated areas

Residency rule changes do not expand real estate ownership rights for expats

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The ministry clarified that recent amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law relate solely to residency rights and do not expand property ownership rights for foreign nationals.
The ministry clarified that recent amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law relate solely to residency rights and do not expand property ownership rights for foreign nationals.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has emphasised that foreign ownership has not been opened to all areas of the Sultanate and remains limited to locations specified under existing laws.

The ministry clarified that recent amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law relate solely to residency rights and do not expand property ownership rights for foreign nationals.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It said ownership by non-Omanis remains restricted to areas designated under existing laws and regulations, dismissing suggestions that foreigners can now purchase property across the country.

Under current rules, foreign nationals may own property only in designated locations, including integrated tourism complexes (ITCs), future cities such as Sultan Haitham City, Al Thuraya City and Al Jabal Al Aali, as well as integrated residential neighbourhoods including Surouh.

The ministry said citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries remain subject to separate GCC agreements and Omani regulations governing property ownership in approved areas.

It stressed that the recent residency amendments do not alter the legal framework for foreign ownership and that property rights for non-Omanis remain confined to locations specified under existing legislation.

The clarification follows public discussion after the announcement of the residency regulation amendments, with some reports suggesting the changes would allow foreign nationals to purchase property more broadly across Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi opens property portal for foreigners

2m read
Saudi Arabia approves foreign property ownership rules

Saudi Arabia approves foreign property ownership rules

1m read
The amendments revise several provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law.

Oman eases residency rules, grants sponsor-free visas

2m read
The new framework is intended to provide greater clarity for foreign entities pursuing real estate ownership while supporting the implementation of the Kingdom's updated investment regulations.

Saudi tightens rules for foreign firms buying property

2m read