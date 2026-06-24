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Saudi Arabia approves bylaws allowing wider foreign ownership of real estate

Cabinet endorses executive regulations, designated zones for foreign property ownership

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia approves bylaws allowing wider foreign ownership of real estate
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Saudi Arabia's Cabinet has approved executive regulations governing real estate ownership by non-Saudis, a move that further opens the Kingdom's property market to foreign investors and businesses as part of its economic diversification drive.

The Council of Ministers on Tuesday endorsed the executive regulations of the Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis, including the geographic areas where foreign individuals and companies will be permitted to own property.

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The regulation follows the entry into force in January of a landmark law allowing non-Saudis to own a broad range of real estate assets in the Kingdom, subject to approval from the relevant authorities and compliance with conditions set out in the executive framework.

Under the law, foreign individuals and companies can own residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial properties. Foreign firms licensed to operate in Saudi Arabia are also entitled to own real estate necessary for their business activities, including offices, factories and warehouses.

The reforms form part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy to attract foreign investment, expand private-sector participation and stimulate growth in the real estate sector.

The approval provides greater regulatory clarity for international investors seeking long-term exposure to one of the Middle East's largest property markets and comes as the kingdom pursues major urban development and infrastructure projects aimed at transforming its economy beyond oil.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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