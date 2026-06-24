Non-Saudis can now apply online to own property under new real estate rules
Dubai: Foreign investors, residents and companies can now apply to own property in Saudi Arabia through a new official digital platform, in a major step in the Kingdom’s push to open its real estate market to wider international participation.
Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority said applications for foreign real estate ownership have started through the Saudi Properties portal, the official platform linked to the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law, which came into force in January 2026.
The portal allows prospective buyers from inside and outside the Kingdom to complete regulatory procedures online, check available ownership routes, view approved real estate opportunities, verify eligibility requirements, submit applications and track their requests.
Non-Saudi residents in the Kingdom can apply directly through the portal using their residency number. Eligibility checks and procedures will be completed through an automated digital process.
Applicants outside Saudi Arabia must first obtain a digital identity card from Saudi missions abroad before completing their online application. Non-Saudi companies and entities without an existing presence in the Kingdom must register with the Ministry of Investment through the Invest Saudi platform and obtain a national unified number before completing the ownership process electronically.
The system allows non-Saudi individuals, companies and entities to own property across various regions of Saudi Arabia, subject to the approved geographic scope and regulatory framework.
Ownership in Makkah and Madinah will remain regulated under specific rules. Property ownership in the two Holy Cities will be limited to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals from inside and outside the Kingdom.
The framework is designed to make ownership decisions more transparent by linking property opportunities to official data sources and structured regulatory pathways. REGA said this will improve market credibility, support higher-quality urban growth and enhance the experience for applicants.
REGA said the Saudi Properties portal is the official channel for foreign real estate ownership applications and for accessing key information related to owning property in the Kingdom.