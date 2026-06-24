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Saudi Arabia opens property ownership portal for foreigners

Non-Saudis can now apply online to own property under new real estate rules

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Agencies

Dubai: Foreign investors, residents and companies can now apply to own property in Saudi Arabia through a new official digital platform, in a major step in the Kingdom’s push to open its real estate market to wider international participation.

Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority said applications for foreign real estate ownership have started through the Saudi Properties portal, the official platform linked to the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law, which came into force in January 2026.

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The portal allows prospective buyers from inside and outside the Kingdom to complete regulatory procedures online, check available ownership routes, view approved real estate opportunities, verify eligibility requirements, submit applications and track their requests.

How the system works

Non-Saudi residents in the Kingdom can apply directly through the portal using their residency number. Eligibility checks and procedures will be completed through an automated digital process.

Applicants outside Saudi Arabia must first obtain a digital identity card from Saudi missions abroad before completing their online application. Non-Saudi companies and entities without an existing presence in the Kingdom must register with the Ministry of Investment through the Invest Saudi platform and obtain a national unified number before completing the ownership process electronically.

The system allows non-Saudi individuals, companies and entities to own property across various regions of Saudi Arabia, subject to the approved geographic scope and regulatory framework.

Rules for Makkah and Madinah

Ownership in Makkah and Madinah will remain regulated under specific rules. Property ownership in the two Holy Cities will be limited to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The framework is designed to make ownership decisions more transparent by linking property opportunities to official data sources and structured regulatory pathways. REGA said this will improve market credibility, support higher-quality urban growth and enhance the experience for applicants.

REGA said the Saudi Properties portal is the official channel for foreign real estate ownership applications and for accessing key information related to owning property in the Kingdom.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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