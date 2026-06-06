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Saudi Arabia sets new rules for foreign companies seeking property ownership

Investor Guide 2026 outlines registration requirements for non-resident firms

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The new framework is intended to provide greater clarity for foreign entities pursuing real estate ownership while supporting the implementation of the Kingdom's updated investment regulations.
The new framework is intended to provide greater clarity for foreign entities pursuing real estate ownership while supporting the implementation of the Kingdom's updated investment regulations.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced new requirements for non-resident foreign companies seeking to own property in the Kingdom without establishing or conducting economic activities, as part of regulatory updates contained in the Investor Guide 2026.

The Ministry of Investment said the new framework is intended to provide greater clarity for foreign entities pursuing real estate ownership while supporting the implementation of the Kingdom's updated investment regulations.

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Under the requirements according to Okaz newspaper, foreign companies must submit a commercial registration certificate issued in their home country, together with articles of incorporation translated by accredited translators and authenticated through Saudi diplomatic channels. Companies are also required to provide documentation authorising a representative to act on their behalf in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said applicants must appoint an individual representative through a certified power of attorney to complete registration procedures. Foreign companies that do not possess an identification document recognised under Saudi regulations will also be required to obtain a digital identity through Saudi diplomatic missions abroad.

For annual registration renewals, companies must confirm that no changes have occurred to their ownership structure or management since their registration with the Ministry of Investment.

The new rules are available through the ministry's electronic platform and form part of a dedicated section introduced in the Investor Guide 2026 covering the registration of non-Saudi companies for property ownership purposes.

The guide outlines procedures for acquiring property, appointing authorised representatives, managing and disposing of assets, opening bank accounts and updating company information with relevant authorities.

According to the ministry, the dedicated property ownership chapter represents one of the most significant additions to the latest edition of the guide, providing a more detailed regulatory framework for foreign corporate real estate ownership than previously existed.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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