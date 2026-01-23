Non-Saudi ownership now processed via the Saudi Properties digital portal
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has formally brought into force new regulations governing real estate ownership by non-Saudis.
The Saudi Real Estate General Authority announced on Thursday that the Regulation on Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis has officially entered into effect, marking the start of its implementation across the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Under the new system, all applications for property ownership by non-Saudis must be submitted through Saudi Properties, the government’s unified digital portal for real estate services. The platform is designed to handle the full process electronically, from eligibility checks to final registration.
The regulations apply to a wide range of applicants, including residents of Saudi Arabia, non-residents, as well as foreign companies and entities, subject to clearly defined controls and approval mechanisms. The application pathway varies depending on the applicant’s status.
Residents holding valid iqama permits can apply directly through the portal, where eligibility is verified automatically and procedures are completed online. Non-residents, by contrast, will begin the process through Saudi embassies and missions abroad, which issue a digital identity allowing applicants to continue their ownership applications via the Saudi Properties platform.
Foreign companies and entities without a physical presence in the Kingdom are required to first register with the Ministry of Investment through the Invest Saudi portal.
Once registered, they must obtain a Unified Number (700) before submitting ownership requests electronically.
The authority said the regulation permits non-Saudi ownership across various regions of the Kingdom, though key cities will be subject to additional controls.
Ownership in Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, will be governed by a separate regulatory framework based on geographic zoning. That framework is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2026.
In Mecca and Medina, ownership will remain restricted to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals, whether they reside inside or outside the Kingdom, the authority said.
The Saudi Properties portal is the sole official gateway for implementing the regulation. The system is directly linked to the national real estate title registration platform, allowing applicants to complete procedures, verify compliance with regulatory requirements, and finalise ownership in a way that enhances transparency and safeguards property rights.
The authority said the regulation is intended to raise the quality of real estate development by attracting international developers and high-calibre companies.
Commenting on the rollout, the authority’s official spokesperson, Taiseer Al Mofarej, said that specific sites and geographic zones eligible for non-Saudi ownership would be announced during the first quarter of the year as part of a forthcoming “Geographical Areas for Ownership Document”.
He warned investors and the public against relying on unverified information, noting that no residential or commercial projects have yet been officially approved for non-Saudi ownership. Any such claims circulating at present, he said, should be disregarded in favour of updates issued through official channels.
